Rejoice Christian senior Maddie Curtis made some history on Tuesday, Feb. 11, during the Eagles game at Lincoln Christian. The Rejoice standout scored a game-high 20 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the contest.
Despite Curtis’ achievement, the Eagles came out on the short end of a 68-51 verdict against the Bulldogs.
Tara Shaw added nine points and Avery Tucker chipped in with eight as Rejoice played the Bulldogs even for a majority of the game. Lincoln outscored Rejoice 24-10, which proved to be the difference.
Oologah 62, Rejoice Christian 51: Alexis Martin totaled a game-high 19 points, one of three Mustangs in double figures, as Oologah pulled away for the home win on Thursday.
The Mustangs outscored Rejoice 22-13 in the second quarter and held a 32-28 halftime lead. Oologah held a 30-23 advantage over the final two quarters.
Shaw led Rejoice with 17 points. Curtis added 16 points for the Eagles, who fell to 9-13 on the season.