Rejoice basketball

Rejoice Christian senior Maddie Curtis surpassed 1,000 career points Tuesday, Feb. 11, during the Eagles’ game at Lincoln Christian. Curtis is joined by coaches Paige Wadley and Christie Wilson. COURTESY PHOTO

Rejoice Christian senior Maddie Curtis made some history on Tuesday, Feb. 11, during the Eagles game at Lincoln Christian. The Rejoice standout scored a game-high 20 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the contest.

Despite Curtis’ achievement, the Eagles came out on the short end of a 68-51 verdict against the Bulldogs.

Tara Shaw added nine points and Avery Tucker chipped in with eight as Rejoice played the Bulldogs even for a majority of the game. Lincoln outscored Rejoice 24-10, which proved to be the difference.

Oologah 62, Rejoice Christian 51: Alexis Martin totaled a game-high 19 points, one of three Mustangs in double figures, as Oologah pulled away for the home win on Thursday.

The Mustangs outscored Rejoice 22-13 in the second quarter and held a 32-28 halftime lead. Oologah held a 30-23 advantage over the final two quarters.

Shaw led Rejoice with 17 points. Curtis added 16 points for the Eagles, who fell to 9-13 on the season.