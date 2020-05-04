Accolades continued to roll in for Rejoice Christian senior Jaden Lietzke on Wednesday, April 29.
The Eagles 6-foot-7 post was named to the Small East squad for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State basketball team. Lietzke was the lone Tulsa metropolitan area player to be named to compete in the game, which is scheduled to take place July 30 at ORU’s Mabee Center.
Lietzke also earned second team All-World and All-State honorable mention status from the Tulsa World. The Pinnacle Conference MVP, averaged 17.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as Rejoice posted a 21-6 record and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament.
Lietzke and teammate Gage Barham were both named to the 2A All-Star team as well. Barham and Riley Walker were honorable mention All-World choices.
On the girls side, Rejoice Christian Maddie Curtis was named as a 2A All-Star.
Curtis, Chloe Ball, Elizabeth Price and Tara Shaw were named to the All-World honorable mention squad.
Cole, Anderson among Cardinals recognized
Collinsville guard Ethan Cole earned third team All-World and honorable mention All-State honors from the Tulsa World and was a 5A All-Star selection. Cole averaged 21 points per game as the Cardinals posted an 18-6 record, the program’s best mark in 30 years.
Teammate Gaige Longshore was an honorable mention All-World selection. Collinsville coach Todd Anderson was selected as an assistant for the Large East team.
Kelly Ellis, Brooklynn Farley and Abbey Stamper were each honorable mention All-World choices for the Collinsville girls.
Owasso’s Mann earns All-State honors
Owasso junior Kyler Mann earned All-State honorable mention recognition from the Tulsa World. Mann and teammate Caden Fry were both honorable mention All-World selections as well.
Mallory Hendrix, Kelsey Korb and Avery Vancuren were each All-World honorable mention selections.