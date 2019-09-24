Family Dollar on Tuesday announced plans for a north Tulsa renovated store’s grand re-opening Saturday.
The re-opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store, 6721 E. Admiral Place.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag, the company said in a news release.
The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Tulsa community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Family Dollar spokesman Jim Van Slyke.
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.