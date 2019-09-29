U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn and the head of the Oklahoma Bankers Association say a bill passed by the House last week would improve public safety by allowing the cannabis industry to use the federal banking system. But some Oklahoma lawmakers question whether Congress should create a "loophole" for a product that is illegal under federal law.
The House passed the bill 321 to 103, with strong bipartisan backing. The Senate has a similar bill but no timetable for consideration.
Voting for the bill were Horn, D-Oklahoma City, and Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore, and Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa. Reps. Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, and Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, voted against it.
Horn, a co-sponsor of the House bill, said, “The conflict between state and federal laws prevents Oklahoma cannabis-related businesses from using banks to deposit their revenue, pay their bills and finance capital improvement projects. ... It has also created a serious safety hazard for businesses by forcing them to hold large amounts of cash on their premises, and it increases the likelihood of tax evasion.”
Under federal law, marijuana is still an illegal substance, even though it has been legalized for medical or recreational use in 33 states. Because of the federal prohibition, banks have refused to serve cannabis related businesses for fear of federal penalties.
Roger Beverage, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Bankers Association, who has been urging Oklahoma lawmakers to support the legislation, said, “This bill will significantly improve the safety and security for all Oklahomans who either operate or do business with CRBs (cannabis related businesses) because of their current ‘all-cash’ nature.
“Additionally, it will support local economic growth by allowing CRBs to be a part of traditional banking services and ensure that the industry’s employees, suppliers, customers, service providers and others remain within the banking system.”
The bill is also supported by the American Bankers Association.
Oklahoma approved medical marijuana in June 2018, and the industry has grown quickly in the past several months.
Speaking to reporters in Norman last month, Cole said the Oklahoma law enforcement community was worried about the prohibition on banking. Businesses dealing in cash raise concerns about money laundering and the safety of employees and customers, Cole said.
“I don’t want to put businesses or individuals in the situation where they have to worry about their safety or where they can’t use their credit card,” Cole said.
“There are lots of problems here that create chances for more criminal activity and danger to citizens.”
Lucas, a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, which cleared the banking bill, said in an interview this month that Congress should “cut to the core issue” and remove marijuana from the list of illegal drugs if lawmakers want to resolve the banking situation.
The banking bill creates a loophole “so you can bank money generated by an activity that’s illegal under federal law, instead of just changing the federal law,” Lucas said.
“So next week, do we create a niche for people who generate money from meth?”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma City, said Thursday that legalization of medical marijuana "has placed Oklahoma banks, credit unions and other financial institutions in a tough spot. Marijuana is a Schedule I drug on the same list as meth, cocaine and heroin. Federal law clearly prohibits banks from doing business with companies that knowingly violate federal law.
"While our state has voted to allow ‘medical marijuana,’ the FDA continues to note that marijuana products cannot be labeled as intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. The SAFE Banking Act ignores the science and creates an even more confusing patchwork of regulations and law around marijuana sales.”
The Trump administration did not take a position on the House bill last week.