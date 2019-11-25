Nearly 500 low-income, older Oklahomans died prematurely because the state did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, according to a new report.
The report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank in Washington, D.C., found that 15,600 deaths among low-income people aged 55 to 64 in a four-year period could have been avoided if all states had expanded Medicaid.
Conversely, states that did expand Medicaid averted roughly 19,200 deaths of people in that age range from 2014 through 2017, according to the report.
Specifically in Oklahoma, the report estimates 476 near-elderly adults, who would have received Medicaid benefits under an expansion, died prematurely during that time frame because the state did not expand Medicaid.
