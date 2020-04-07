The very day restaurants had to curtail indoor dining due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the folks at Roosevelt’s came up with a plan.
In addition to offering takeout and curbside pickup of restaurant items, they also set up a retail market to help fill some of the public’s shopping needs.
“(Co-owner) Josh Royal, myself and our chef came up with the idea of using our resources to give the public access to vegetables, local eggs, fresh-baked bread and even paper towels,” said Vincent Sorrentino, general manager.
“What we have each day may depend on what we can get, but we probably have twice as many market items than when we first started. It has given our employees an opportunity to work, and we have realized there is a need for what we are doing.”
Roosevelt’s isn’t the only restaurant to launch a popup market. Others include Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue and Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano.
“We have the ability to buy and distribute essential items, such as toilet paper, hamburger meat, chicken breasts, eggs and more,” said Oklahoma Joe’s owner Joe Davidson. “We began with 27 essential items and will add to that list as we hear from customers.”
For other restaurants, which already had retail markets attached to their eateries, it is almost business as usual. Among those are Boston Deli, Lambrusco’z to Go, Amelia’s Market & Brasserie, Stonehorse Café, Bodean Seafood, Siegi’s Sausage Factory, White River Fish Market and Braum’s.
Royal pretty well summed up the spirit displayed at all of these places.
“We are going to do whatever it takes to survive,” he said.
We have rounded up some markets to visit. It’s a good idea to call or check out their websites and Facebook pages daily for updates and available items. Hours may change, too.
Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue
6175 E. 61st St., 918-894-4447
333 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow,
918-355-0000
19361 N.E. Robson Road, Catoosa,
918-739-4757
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
It isn’t all barbecue these days at Oklahoma Joe’s. Essential grocery items also are available. Online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery. No cash payments.
Roosevelt’s
1551 E. 15th St.
918-591-2888
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Offering a wide selection of grocery items, including meats, eggs, dairy, fresh bread and paper products. Don’t forget the house margarita mix, too. Payment available over the phone.
Stonehorse Café Market
1748 Utica Square
918-712-7470
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Stonehorse offers a variety of ready-to-eat items, heat-and-serve dishes, veggies, sauces, local eggs, seafood, meats, roasted chickens, desserts and frozen items.
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61st St.
918-492-4745
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Salads, sides, entrees, breads, sauces and canned goods are among the many choices at Boston Deli.
Bodean Seafood Market
3376 E. 51st St.
918-749-1407 option 1
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
The market features all manner of shrimp and other seafood, clam chowder, gumbo, red beans and rice, pastas, olive oils, sausage, canned goods and Hasty-Bake wood charcoal.
Lambrusco’z to Go
1344 E. 41st St.
918-496-1246
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Everything from deviled eggs and potato salad to entrees, heat-and-serve and frozen items are available at Lambruso’z. Frozen casseroles have been big sellers. If you haven’t had the white queso dip with gourmet crackers, you should.
Amelia’s Market & Brasserie
114 N. Boston Ave.
918-728-2435
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. Saturday
Look for such items as mashed potatoes, salads, meatballs and marinara, etouffee, soups, local eggs, veggies, fruits, lasagna and desserts. The 413 Farm bacon jam is a treat.
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano
6024 S. Sheridan Road
918-499-1919
2-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
The Ti Amo market is offering a variety of dry goods, meats, seafood, wines, dairy, soups, sauces and paper products.
Siegi’s Sausage Factory
8104 S. Sheridan Road
918-492-8988
Siegi’s is offering a full selections of meats, cheeses, breads, canned goods, sides and Hasty-Bake wood charcoal. It also makes its own ground beef.
Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores
Multiple locations
Oklahoma-based Braum’s is a good source for dairy products, eggs, bread, sauces and, of course, ice cream. Braum’s also is among the few companies hiring new employees. If interested, go online to braumscareers.com.
White River Fish Market
1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910
1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-449-0347
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
The markets offer an extensive selection of fish and seafood, along with such items as batter mix, salsas and gumbo. Don’t forget the buttermilk and sweet potato pies and paper products.