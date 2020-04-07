The very day restaurants had to curtail indoor dining due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the folks at Roosevelt’s came up with a plan.

In addition to offering takeout and curbside pickup of restaurant items, they also set up a retail market to help fill some of the public’s shopping needs.

“(Co-owner) Josh Royal, myself and our chef came up with the idea of using our resources to give the public access to vegetables, local eggs, fresh-baked bread and even paper towels,” said Vincent Sorrentino, general manager.

“What we have each day may depend on what we can get, but we probably have twice as many market items than when we first started. It has given our employees an opportunity to work, and we have realized there is a need for what we are doing.”

Roosevelt’s isn’t the only restaurant to launch a popup market. Others include Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue and Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano.

“We have the ability to buy and distribute essential items, such as toilet paper, hamburger meat, chicken breasts, eggs and more,” said Oklahoma Joe’s owner Joe Davidson. “We began with 27 essential items and will add to that list as we hear from customers.”

For other restaurants, which already had retail markets attached to their eateries, it is almost business as usual. Among those are Boston Deli, Lambrusco’z to Go, Amelia’s Market & Brasserie, Stonehorse Café, Bodean Seafood, Siegi’s Sausage Factory, White River Fish Market and Braum’s.

Royal pretty well summed up the spirit displayed at all of these places.

“We are going to do whatever it takes to survive,” he said.

We have rounded up some markets to visit. It’s a good idea to call or check out their websites and Facebook pages daily for updates and available items. Hours may change, too.

Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue

6175 E. 61st St., 918-894-4447

333 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow,

918-355-0000

19361 N.E. Robson Road, Catoosa,

918-739-4757

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

okjoes.com

It isn’t all barbecue these days at Oklahoma Joe’s. Essential grocery items also are available. Online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery. No cash payments.

Roosevelt’s

1551 E. 15th St.

918-591-2888

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

rooseveltstulsa.com

Offering a wide selection of grocery items, including meats, eggs, dairy, fresh bread and paper products. Don’t forget the house margarita mix, too. Payment available over the phone.

Stonehorse Café Market

1748 Utica Square

918-712-7470

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

stonehorsecafe.com

Stonehorse offers a variety of ready-to-eat items, heat-and-serve dishes, veggies, sauces, local eggs, seafood, meats, roasted chickens, desserts and frozen items.

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61st St.

918-492-4745

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

bostondeli.com

Salads, sides, entrees, breads, sauces and canned goods are among the many choices at Boston Deli.

Bodean Seafood Market

3376 E. 51st St.

918-749-1407 option 1

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

bodean.net/market

The market features all manner of shrimp and other seafood, clam chowder, gumbo, red beans and rice, pastas, olive oils, sausage, canned goods and Hasty-Bake wood charcoal.

Lambrusco’z to Go

1344 E. 41st St.

918-496-1246

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

lambruscoz.com

Everything from deviled eggs and potato salad to entrees, heat-and-serve and frozen items are available at Lambruso’z. Frozen casseroles have been big sellers. If you haven’t had the white queso dip with gourmet crackers, you should.

Amelia’s Market & Brasserie

114 N. Boston Ave.

918-728-2435

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. Saturday

ameliasmarketandbrasserie.com

Look for such items as mashed potatoes, salads, meatballs and marinara, etouffee, soups, local eggs, veggies, fruits, lasagna and desserts. The 413 Farm bacon jam is a treat.

Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

6024 S. Sheridan Road

918-499-1919

2-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

tiamotulsa.com

The Ti Amo market is offering a variety of dry goods, meats, seafood, wines, dairy, soups, sauces and paper products.

Siegi’s Sausage Factory

8104 S. Sheridan Road

918-492-8988

siegis.com

Siegi’s is offering a full selections of meats, cheeses, breads, canned goods, sides and Hasty-Bake wood charcoal. It also makes its own ground beef.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores

Multiple locations

braums.com

Oklahoma-based Braum’s is a good source for dairy products, eggs, bread, sauces and, of course, ice cream. Braum’s also is among the few companies hiring new employees. If interested, go online to braumscareers.com.

White River Fish Market

1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910

1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-449-0347

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

whiteriverfishmarket.com

The markets offer an extensive selection of fish and seafood, along with such items as batter mix, salsas and gumbo. Don’t forget the buttermilk and sweet potato pies and paper products.

Scott Cherry 918-581-8463

scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

Tags

Scene Writer

Scott is in his second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. He was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning to the World in 1992, he has been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463