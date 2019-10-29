BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse scheduled to open Monday
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is scheduled to open its first Tulsa location Monday, Nov. 4, at 9009 E. 71st St., according to a restaurant spokesperson.
The restaurant, which features a far-ranging menu and its own craft beers, will be located in a former Chili’s spot between the east entrance to Woodland Hills Mall and Ashley HomeStore.
Construction on the new building started last summer.
The menu offers dozens of items, including appetizers, wings, ribs, flatbreads, salads, pork chops, prime rib, steaks, pastas, burgers, tacos, soups, chili, pizzas, sandwiches, lighter fare and gluten-free items.
BJ’s, which started as a pizza place in California in 1976, today has 204 restaurants scattered across 27 states, including a location in Oklahoma City.
Hours for the Tulsa store will be 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
Restaurants should submit plans for Veterans Day, Thanksgiving
Veterans Day and Thanksgiving are just around the corner. Restaurants that have special plans for those days should submit their information to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
Information should include hours, cost and a brief description of the menu or buffet.
Restaurants make special plans for Halloween
• Children in costume can receive a free kids meal Tuesday through Thursday at participating McAlister’s Deli locations. The promotion is for dine-in customers only.
• Looking for a place to party minus alcohol? Gypsy Coffee House & Cyber Cafe, 303 N. MLK Jr. Blvd., is offering music, dancing, a costume contest, raffle, food and lots of coffee and tea.
• QuikTrip stores will give away a free vanilla cone 4-10 p.m. to ages 12 and under in costume.
• Texas de Brazil, 7021 S. Memorial Drive in Woodland Hills Mall, is taking $8 off a regular dinner Thursday.
• Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree all day for dine-in customers only.
• Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, is offering an all-night happy hour with $5 cocktails and $6 bar bites.
French Hen sets lights tour, wine dinner
The French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave., has scheduled its annual Christmas lights trolley tours and wine dinners on two nights, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Guests will arrive at the restaurant at 5:30 p.m. for bubbly and appetizers, then jump on the trolley at 6 p.m. for the lights tour. They will return for a three-course wine dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $130 per person, all inclusive. Reservations: 918-492-2596.
MixCo launches wine and cheese Wednesdays
MixCo Bar, Third Street and Denver Avenue, has launched a wine and cheese promotion every Wednesday.
MixCo will select a bottle of wine each week and feature it alongside selections from its cheese and charcuterie board.
Cost is $30 per person. The deal starts at 4 p.m. and continue while supplies last.
Mi Cocina adds menu for vegan, vegetarian diners
Mi Cocina, 1342 E. 15th St., has introduced a menu for vegan, vegetarian and health-conscious diners.
Items include crispy guacamole tacos filled with guacamole, seasoned jicama, cucumber and pepitas with a side of chile de arbol salsa and salad.
Tacos “de camaron” tejanos are spicy Tex-Mex shrimp tacos with jack cheese, tortilla strips, grilled corn, serrano peppers and garlic.
Smothered black bean enchiladas feature folded tortillas covered in sauce and topped with vegan spicy black bean dip, pumpkin seeds and red cabbage slaw.
Ceviche verde includes Gulf shrimp tossed in verde sauce with jicama, English cucumber, grape tomato, avocado, cilantro and lime juice.
Outback offering new steak and lobster dishes
Outback Steakhouse restaurants have launched three new ways to combine steak and lobster.
One is an Outback signature steak paired with a steamed lobster.
Steak and crispy lobster and shrimp features steak with breaded and fried lobster and shrimp with a sweet and spicy sauce.
Mac and cheese includes lobster, cavatappi pasta, and smoked gouda and jack cheeses.