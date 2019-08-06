• Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., is holding a shrimp boil to celebrate its first birthday from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. David Horne will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The full menu also will be available.
• Krispy Kreme, 10128 E. 71st St., has added two new doughnuts — Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers doughnut and Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers doughnut.
• Le Louvre French Cafe, 8313 S. Memorial Drive, is offering one free hot beverage, such as Cafe Viennois, cappuccino, mint tea and hot chocolate, from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays with the purchase of a food item.
• El Chico Cafe has closed its longtime location at 733 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow.