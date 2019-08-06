Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., is holding a shrimp boil to celebrate its first birthday from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. David Horne will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The full menu also will be available.

Krispy Kreme, 10128 E. 71st St., has added two new doughnuts — Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers doughnut and Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers doughnut.

Le Louvre French Cafe, 8313 S. Memorial Drive, is offering one free hot beverage, such as Cafe Viennois, cappuccino, mint tea and hot chocolate, from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays with the purchase of a food item.

El Chico Cafe has closed its longtime location at 733 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow.

