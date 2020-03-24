Marshall Brewing teams with Fassler Hall for beer, food package
Marshall Brewing Co. and Fassler Hall, 304 S. Elgin Ave., have formed a partnership to provide customers with craft beer and food combination packages.
The packages will include six Fassler Hall house-made sausages and buns and your choice of Marshall Arrowhead Pale Ale, Atlas IPA, Big Jamoke Porter or Sundown Wheat six-pack for $20.
To purchase a package, call Fassler Hall curbside pickup at 918-576-7898.
“These are trying times for the restaurant, brewery and bar industry,” said Wes Alexander of Marshall Brewing. “Thankfully, our community is supporting local businesses by purchasing curbside options as we all work to maintain healthy environments through social distancing. Fassler Hall and the McNellie’s Group have been wonderful partners throughout the years, and we are excited to offer a reasonably priced combination of everyone’s favorite German meal — beer and brats.”
Hasty-Bake to donate portion of grill sales to relief fund for area restaurants
Hasty-Bake Charcoal Grills is rallying the barbecue community nationwide to support Tulsa-area restaurant owners and their employees who have been affected during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The company is donating 10% of all grill sales through April 31 to a local relief fund and is inviting others in the barbecue community to do the same. Numerous partners have already signed up with their pledges, and a full list of participating organizations can be found at BBQcares.com.
“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this health crisis,” said Richard Alexander, owner and president of Hasty-Bake. “Tulsa is our home, and we’re committed to seeing our neighbors in the restaurant community get through this crisis.”
Purchases can be made at the Tulsa store, 1313 South Lewis Ave., or order online at hastybake.com.
S&B’s Burgers setting up ‘ghost’ kitchens at Jimmy’s Egg stores
S&B’s Burger Joint in Owasso has set up “ghost” kitchens at Jimmy’s Egg locations in Bixby and Broken Arrow.
The Jimmy’s Egg stores will be taking orders for their menus until 2 p.m. A limited S&B’s Burger Joint menu will be available for lunch and dinner curbside service or delivery via call-in or online ordering at all three restaurants.
S&B’s Burger Joint, 9529 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso, 918-376-6333, eatsandburgers.com.
Jimmy’s Egg, 11982 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, 918-943-6852, jimmysegg.com.
Jimmy’s Egg, 4850 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-872-1563, jimmysegg.com.
Tulsa Restaurant Employee Relief Fund announced for those unable to work
Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and Mother Road Market, in partnership with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, have established a Tulsa Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
LTFF pledged $100,000 as a matching challenge that will kickstart the relief fund managed by the ORA’s Foundation to support Tulsans in the food and beverage industry who are unable to work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds will be dispersed as $1,000 grants to individuals in the industry who can spend the funds on their most pressing needs. In turn, LTFF is challenging the community to make a tax-deductible donation to the relief fund.
Additionally, LTFF has committed to paying the hourly staff at Mother Road Market for up to 60 days to ensure their financial security and has pledged financial support to the Tulsa Area United Way/Tulsa Community Foundation relief fund.
LTFF encourages other businesses who can to do the same