Billy Sims Barbecue donating meals to hospital workers
Tulsa-area Billy Sims Barbecue restaurants are giving back to front-line health care workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Each week, stores in Tulsa are donating meals to the front-line responders on the COVID-19 floors at area hospitals.
Additionally, several Tulsa-area locations also are partnering with Food on the Move to provide needy families with meals during this time. Food on the Move is looking for additional restaurant partners for anyone interested in also partnering with this community organization.
Restaurants or hospitals interested in partnering with Billy Sims should send a message to guestservices@billysimsbbq.com or send a text to 918-740-3374.
Ziggi’s Coffee offering free drinks to front-line workers
Ziggi’s Coffee, 6134 S. Memorial Drive, is offering one free drink a day to those on the front line of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The offer includes any menu drink in any size, with the exception of bottled drinks.
The offer is extended to physicians, nurses, firefighters, policemen and paramedics.
Participants must be present and show valid ID at the point of purchase. The offer will run through Saturday, April 11.