The first person to be tagged with a "teen idol" label (by Life magazine) was Ricky Nelson.
Nelson died in 1985 at the age of 45. You can experience him all over again, thanks to an upcoming event at Bristow's Freeland Center for the Performing Arts. His twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar, will star in a "Ricky Nelson Remembered" multi-media show Oct. 12.
Reserved seating is $25. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 918-637-3540, in person at the box office or on Etix.com.
Nelson is the only artist to have a No. 1 song, No. 1 movie and No. 1 TV show in the same week. He was inducted posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 thanks to a body of work that included 53 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Among them: “Hello Mary Lou,” “Poor Little Fool,” “Travelin’ Man,” “I’m Walkin’,” “I Gotta Feeling,” “Teenage Idol” and “Garden Party."
Before becoming one of the biggest-selling artists of all time and a Golden Globe winner for his performance alongside John Wayne in "Rio Bravo," Nelson was introduced to America when he starred alongside his family in "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriett."
The Bristow show will feature music and footage of interviews with artists Nelson influenced, including Paul McCartney and Chris Isaak. Matthew and Gunnar formed the band Nelson and charted at No. 1 hit in 1900 with "(Can't Live Without Your) Love and Affection."