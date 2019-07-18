Country music artist Riley Green, who is in the midst of his Get That Man A Beer Tour, is bringing a tour stop to Cain’s Ballroom.
Green will perform Thursday, Nov. 21, with special guest Travis Denning.
Tickets are $18, plus fees, in advance and $21, plus fees, the day of the show.
Cain’s will also host an Oct. 17 comedy show, Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live.
Tickets are $35, plus fees, in advance and $38, plus fees, the day of the show.
Tickets to both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.