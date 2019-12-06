NOBLE — Kash Lyle and Ethan Johnson formed a 1-2 punch that was too much for No. 2-ranked Rejoice Christian on Friday night.
Lyle tallied 172 rushing yards while Johnson added 113 yards and four touchdowns as No. 6 Ringling used its punishing ground game to propel past the Eagles in a 28-19 win in a Class A semifinal inside Noble Stadium.
“We’re just a dynamic duo, I guess,” said Johnson, who scored on runs of 3, 12, 3 and 15 yards. “But all the credit goes to my offensive line and everybody else on my team.”
With the win, the Blue Devils (12-1) advanced to their first championship game since 2013. Ringling, in search of its fifth gold ball, will take on top-ranked Cashion (14-0) in the finals.
The Blue Devils’ clock-eating approach limited Rejoice’s offense to just seven possessions for the game. The Eagles were held to 262 yards and their lowest scoring output of the year.
“Nothing we didn’t expect,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said of Ringling’s run game. “I just was hoping that we were a little more effective defensively. I didn’t think we tackled well.”
Rejoice saw its season end with a 13-1 record and a semifinal loss for the second consecutive year. The Eagles scored on their first two possessions of the second half, the first a 17-play, 90-yard march capped by Caden Ward’s 2-yard reception from Riley Walker on fourth-and-goal. But Ringling blocked the extra point and led 14-13.
After Johnson capped a 12-play drive for Ringling with a TD, Nate Anderson, who finished with 61 rushing yards on 19 carries, answered with a 7-yard scoring run that cut the deficit to 21-19.
Rejoice attempted a two-point conversion and dug into its bag of tricks as Ward completed a throw into the end zone on a double-reverse pass, but was ruled beyond the line of scrimmage when he attempted the toss.
“We threw everything at them we had,” Marley said. “Credit their guys. They’ve got one of those years of a good group of kids. There’s a lot of grown men out there.”
The Eagles went for an on-side kick but did not recover. Ringling iced the game after Johnson’s final touchdown with 2:37 left and a Drake Stapleton interception two plays into what would be Rejoice’s final drive.
The Eagles struck first after getting a defensive stop on Ringling’s first series, a nine-play march that ended on downs at the Rejoice 23. Walker connected with Gage Barham for a 36-yard pass, then Clint Hurst for a 13-yard toss down to the Ringling 28. Anderson scored eight plays later on a 1-yard plunge with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
Ringling answered in the second quarter on a Johnson 3-yard TD run. River Miller set up the score with a screen pass he took for 38 yards on a third-and-14 from the Rejoice 41.
On the Blue Devils’ next possession, Johnson bulled his way through the Rejoice defense for a 12-yard scoring run with 1:45 left in the first half as Ringling took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Walker finished 14-of-20 passing for 138 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Barham caught three passes for 57 yards.