Summary: Toby Uzo scored in the 70th minute off Luca Lobo’s assist Wednesday night to give the Tulsa Roughnecks FC a 1-1 tie with the Las Vegas Lights FC at ONEOK Field.
Notes: Tulsa earned one point but still not has won since April 24, going 0-11-7 since then. ... Las Vegas went up 1-0 in the 62nd minute on a header by Javan Torre. ... Preston Tabort Etaka, who assisted on Torre’s goal, had one last-gasp effort denied by Tulsa keeper Sean Lewis in stoppage time.
Records: Tulsa is 4-13-8, 20 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; Las Vegas is 8-10-7, 31 points, 14th in West.
Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Fresno FC at ONEOK Field
ROUGHNECKS 1, LIGHTS 1
Las Vegas 0 1 — 1
Tulsa 0 1 — 1
Goals: LVFC, Torre (62nd minute); TRFC, Uzo (70th). Saves: LVFC, Hobbs 0; TRFC, Lewis 3.