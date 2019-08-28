Roughnecks

Tulsa Roughnecks goalkeeper Sean Lewis (right) grabs the ball over Portland Timbers 2 players in March. Lewis made a save in stoppage time Wednesday to preserve a 1-1 draw with Las Vegas. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Summary: Toby Uzo scored in the 70th minute off Luca Lobo’s assist Wednesday night to give the Tulsa Roughnecks FC a 1-1 tie with the Las Vegas Lights FC at ONEOK Field.

Notes: Tulsa earned one point but still not has won since April 24, going 0-11-7 since then. ... Las Vegas went up 1-0 in the 62nd minute on a header by Javan Torre. ... Preston Tabort Etaka, who assisted on Torre’s goal, had one last-gasp effort denied by Tulsa keeper Sean Lewis in stoppage time.

Records: Tulsa is 4-13-8, 20 points, 17th place in USL Western Conference; Las Vegas is 8-10-7, 31 points, 14th in West.

Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Fresno FC at ONEOK Field

ROUGHNECKS 1, LIGHTS 1

Las Vegas 0 1 — 1

Tulsa 0 1 — 1

Goals: LVFC, Torre (62nd minute); TRFC, Uzo (70th). Saves: LVFC, Hobbs 0; TRFC, Lewis 3.

