Perseverance, family help defending champ Salazar battle through injury
At first, he hoped to possibly repeat as the Williams Route 66 Marathon winner, but in the end, Joel Salazar was grateful just to finish.
After winning last year’s Route 66 in 2:39:48, Salazar had to battle through considerable pain Sunday throughout the second half of the race and nearly gave up. But he persevered and amazingly, managed to finish in 2:50:44, placing sixth, crediting his family and joking that God was ‘a jerk’ for inspiring him to keep going.
“That’s the thing about the marathon, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Salazar, 28 of Yukon. “I’ve been having issues with hamstring injuries, and I just kind of blew up around mile nine, and honestly, around mile 11 or 12, full disclosure, I thought about quitting. I really wanted to drop out, everything in me. But I saw my family at mile 12, like my entire family. I didn’t even expect them to be there, so I’m not going to lie, the Good Lord being the jerk that he is sometimes, just kind of gave me that encouragement, so I went the next 14 miles through pain and misery.
“I just remembered the positives – family, faith, friends; the most important things that matter in this world. The marathon is all about strength and perseverance, not time, place or speed or anything like that.”
Salazar admitted he was disappointed in not successfully defending his title, but ultimately was happy the way it turned out. He noted that the memory of his father, who committed suicide about 11 years ago, also helped motivate him.
“I had it in the back of my mind that if I’m in the mix, that I could maybe repeat,” he said. “This marathon has a little bit of sentimental value for me, too, because this weekend is International Survivors of Suicide Weekend, and last year, it seemed fitting that that was the time that I won my first marathon. I really wanted to repeat, but at the same time, I’m not going to lose sleep over it. Just the fact that I could run a marathon without walking, and finishing as I did under three hours, the way that I was feeling, the way that I was hurting… I honestly thought about quitting for about 14 miles. It was so long, it was so grueling, but praise God, I’m just grateful to be here, I’m grateful that my family is here.
“It’s been about 11 years now (since my father’s suicide) and it’s a roller coaster of emotions. Running, particularly the marathon, is just such an outlet for me, which is why I just want to keep running all that I can while I can. It just helps me grow and mature in my own walk of faith in my life, and it helps me cope with things. I’m just now getting to where I can cope with it and find peace.”
Pacers provide valuable service during race
People who watched the marathon may wonder what the deal is with those men and women running with balloons attached to sticks that had times written on them. Those are the official race pacers, and they maintain a pace to match the time written on their balloons, all the way to the finish line.
For example, Ken Bereski ran the marathon carrying orange balloons with 3:40 and 8:23/mile written on them, and he finished the race in 3:39:38, placing 92nd. There were pacers for every 10 minutes of finish time from 3:30 up past four and a half hours, and runners who target those times know to tag alongside the pacer. The pacers carrying yellow balloons were for the half marathon.
“The goal is to keep a steady pace, a little bit of up and down with the hills, this isn’t the easiest course, and the second part that gets overlooked sometimes is to keep your crew motivated,” said Bereski, 39, who is from Miami Beach, Florida, and has run more than 50 marathons and ultra marathons. “Running 26 miles is not easy. My job is to be louder than the voice in the back of their head telling them they can’t do it. It’s tough. This is a very challenging course. The crew that started with me did not finish with me but you scoop people up, you get them further than they would’ve gotten on their own.”
Getting to help other people reach their goals is more satisfying to the pacers, usually veteran runners, than just competing themselves.
“I could do faster if I was out there and really hurting myself, but you need to pick a pace you know you can do and kind of get comfortable in it,” said Justin Franklin, 33, who ran with balloons saying 3:30 on them and finished 68th, in 3:29:52. “Honestly, I don’t really care about the competitive aspect of it these days, I just want to go out and help other people do their thing and I want to participate.”
“I make sure I get myself into Boston once a year and beyond that, all I care about is pacing,” Bereski added. “I can run my own PR (personal record) once or twice a year, I can get other people to their own PRs multiple times a day. It is so rewarding, it is so fun. This is the most incredible running community and it’s so great to be able to give back to it.”
Having to hold up the balloon stick the whole time does increases the difficulty factor a bit, though.
“Sometimes there’s wind, like going through downtown is bad and there was a section going south today, so yeah, it puts a little bend on the pole,” said Franklin, who is from Collinsville. “It does get a bit old only being able to swing one arm at a time.”