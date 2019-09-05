Tulsa at San Jose State 8 p.m. Saturday, CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, Calif.
TV: None
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: ESPN3
Records: Tulsa 0-1; San Jose State 1-0
Last meeting: Sept. 3, 2016, Tulsa 45, SJS 10
All-time series: Tulsa leads 4-3
FOX2
James Aydelott’s forecast
Sunny, 78°
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
TU needs to recover
Michigan State overwhelmed the Hurricane last week, giving TU no chance to really see its potential for the rest of the season. TU’s defense shined against the Spartans, and although the offense struggled, it was against the best defense the Hurricane will take on all season. A matchup against San Jose State will be a better gauge for the Hurricane.
Second down | Key matchup
TU offensive line vs. San Jose State’s defensive front
This really has nothing to do with San Jose State’s defensive front, but TU’s inexperienced offensive line struggled mightily against Michigan State last week. The Hurricane line was easily overpowered by the Spartans’ front, but an opportunity to hold its own against talent more on its level will give TU a chance to discover how real its offensive line struggles are and what needs to be fixed going forward.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Corey Taylor II
Taylor gave Michigan State bulletin-board material before last week’s game when he said he planned for him and fellow running back Shamari Brooks to rush for 100 yards apiece and average 5 yards a carry. Instead, Taylor ran for minus-1 yard on seven attempts. Saturday will be his chance to remind everyone the running game is still TU’s offensive strength.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Positive start essential for TU
From Bill Haisten: By halftime of last week’s opener at Michigan State, the Golden Hurricane had a 25-7 deficit because of a truly terrible start. During that half, there were four fumbles, a punt was blocked, there was a safety and a Zach Smith pass was intercepted. TU is a six-point favorite at San Jose State, so a clean start is essential. The Tulsa defense is the best unit in this game, but it’s got to get some support from the offense. A clean first half is essential. The same TU defense that limited Michigan State to one offensive touchdown, combined with better execution from the TU offense, results in a 30-23 Hurricane victory over San Jose State.