Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY. * TEMPERATURE...HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 90S. * HEAT INDEX...MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 105 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. NEVER LEAVE ANYONE IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE, TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. PETS CAN ALSO SUCCUMB TO THE EFFECTS OF EXCESSIVE HEAT. ENSURE PETS HAVE ADEQUATE DRINKING WATER AND A SHADY PLACE TO REST. &&