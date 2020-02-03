2020 Sand Springs Chamber Banquet By Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Author email Feb 3, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Brent Kellogg plays auctioneer at the Sand Springs Chamber Banquet Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Tulsa Country Club. Photo by CASSIE BARNETT Brenda O’Roarke, middle, was named Volunteer of the Year. She is pictured with Brian O’Hara, left, and Kristen Cepak. Photo by CASSIE BARNETT Preston McCurtain, middle, was named Business Person of the Year. He is pictured with Brian O’Hara, left, and Kristen Cepak. KIRK MCCRACKEN/Leader Alan Copeland, of A.C. and the Moondogs, played at the chamber banquet Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Tulsa Country Club. KIRK MCCRACKEN/Leader Jerry Franklin, of BancFirst, accepts the Business of the Year award for the bank. KIRK MCCRACKEN/Leader Joe Williams, middle, was given the Monte and Betty Box Lifetime Achievement award. He is pictured with Brian O’Hara, left, and Kristen Cepak. Photo by CASSIE BARNETT Cindy Kerr, middle, was named Volunteer of the Year. She is pictured with Brian O’Hara, left, and Kristen Cepak. Photo by CASSIE BARNETT Matt barnett, middle, was named Young Pressional of the Year. He is pictured with Brian O’Hara, left, and Kristen Cepak. KIRK MCCRACKEN/Leader Rusty Gunn, middle, accepts the Non-profit of the Year award for Church That Matters. He is pictured with Brian O’Hara, left, and Kristen Cepak. Photo by CASSIE BARNETT Tamera Ornelas, right, was named A-Team Member of the Year. She is pictured with Brian O’Hara, left, and Kristen Cepak. Photo by CASSIE BARNETT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save {&endstyles}kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Author email Follow Kirk McCracken Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Antiques Roadshow guest floored by value of old Rolex watch Scorsese-DiCaprio movie will boost Oklahoma economy by millions this year, state officials say Coweta Walmart changing store hours Feb. 1 Watch Josh Jacobs' Super Bowl ad that was filmed in Tulsa When Jenks conquered Kobe: 25 years ago, the Trojans rallied to hand Bryant his final high school loss promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…