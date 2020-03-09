SAND SPRINGS — At times, Rusty Gunn hated himself. He’d lie in bed and call himself names. He was embarrassed and didn’t tell anyone, not even his wife, about a diabetes diagnosis. He saw the words “morbidly obese” on his medical chart.
All because Gunn, a local pastor, husband and father of three, was overweight.
What he called an addiction to food coupled with a sedentary lifestyle led to his ballooning to more than 300 pounds.
But a little more than a year later, the 42-year-old Gunn has transformed himself. He hired a trainer, began working out five days a week, started eating smarter and now he’s lost more than 80 pounds.
Everything about life is better now. That guy who used to call himself names in bed is gone. Not bad for a guy who used to write a blog titled “Fat Boys Know What’s Good.”
“It’s been pretty amazing to see it all unfold and to see the (food) addiction and how he’s been able to break that,” said Rusty’s wife, Megan. “He’s so much more outgoing, and I would say even has more joy because that addiction is gone.”
In January 2019, Gunn led his congregation at Church That Matters on a fast. The fast had nothing to do with weight loss. It was a way for church members to begin the year on a good spiritual path.
The fast came only a few months after his diabetes diagnosis and after a physically difficult trip to China and India, a trip his doctor advised him to pass up because of his health.
Following that 21-day fast, Gunn finally was ready to address his health. He was an athlete in high school, but like so many, he gradually gained weight later in life.
“(The fast) was for spiritual reasons; I didn’t really try to focus on the health side of things, but I knew at the end of that, that it was time,” Gunn said. “I needed to do something.”
Gunn called Greg Oraham, a pastor in Seneca, South Carolina, and a certified personal trainer who runs Pastor Fit, a program designed to help pastors lose weight. Oraham has clients all over the world.
Oraham customizes his clients’ workouts based on their goals. Gunn didn’t want some type of rapid weight loss program that required hours in the gym or any type of trendy diet — which wasn’t Oraham’s program anyway. He wanted to make sustainable lifestyle changes that could last a lifetime and let the weight loss come as a byproduct.
Oraham designed a program for Gunn that included a mixture of high-intensity interval training and weight training. The workouts were 30 minutes or less and did not include any running. Oraham also provided a nutrition plan.
So in late January it began: Early morning workouts — usually before 6 a.m. — at Anytime Fitness five days a week paired with smart eating choices, which included cheat meals but not cheat days, and weekly progress report calls with Oraham.
And while weight loss wasn’t the No. 1 objective, Gunn lost a bunch quickly. Oraham and Gunn set a goal of 60 pounds by November. Gunn achieved that by July.
“Rusty was one of these guys who in every sense was an anomaly. His body responded so well. He shattered everything that I had expected,” Oraham said.
A few months later, the good news continued.
During a one-year diabetes checkup in November, his doctor told him he no longer had the disease.
“He looked at my blood work and was just laughing, cracking up,” Gunn said. “He said, ‘I just cannot believe this.’ ”
Gunn never told his wife about having diabetes, although it accidentally came out during a Sunday sermon with his wife in attendance.
“He had shared with me that he was borderline and quite honestly I didn’t really care if it was borderline (or full diabetes). I’ve always told him, ‘If you don’t do something about this, whether it’s diabetes or a heart attack, you’re gonna leave me early and I don’t want that happening,’ ” Megan Gunn said.
Rusty Gunn also sees a difference in how he is viewed as a pastor. Seeing his dramatic weight loss, one close friend remarked: “I can take you seriously now.”
Previously, his weight loss had been a professional hindrance.
“People look at you and have a judgment and think that you’re hypocritical,” Gunn said. “I think there’s more of an openness for people to listen to certain things that I have to say.”
Gunn’s weight-loss journey can be a lesson for anyone trying to lose weight: You don’t have to spend countless hours at a time working out. Consistency over time is the key.
“Behavior modification takes a period of time. The biggest thing for folks is to remember that they have to shift to more of a journey mentality,” said Jason West, clinical associate professor of athletic training at the University of Tulsa. “Don’t get so wrapped around (the destination). ... Three days a week, 30 minutes of at least moderate intensity — that’s like 40 to 60% of your cap of intensity — for three months. That’s the threshold for an active lifestyle.”
Oraham supports this idea with his program.
“(Time) is one of the biggest objections for everybody but especially pastors,” Oraham said. “They say, ‘I don’t have time to do it.’ So I say, ‘Could you find 30 minutes to do it?’ What I do is remove what I know is the No. 1 barrier for these guys ... None of them have two hours to spend at the gym. I don’t have two hours to spend at the gym.”
Now in great shape, Gunn would still like to lose a few more pounds but isn’t in any rush. He knows that will come. Again, it’s about healthy decisions, not lost pounds.
“If I can do it, with the addiction I had to food and the love that I had for food and then all of the masks that I put on to mask all the self-hatred and things as a result of that (then anyone can),” Gunn said. “(My goal is) to help people break through that and say, ‘Hey, it’s really worth the journey to change your lifestyle. It’s not that hard; it’s really not. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but it can be done. You just have to decide it’s time.’ ”
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}News and notes
Weight is an industry problem
Oraham said weight issues are a problem with pastors.
Here are his thoughts: “I’m just gonna give you my hypothesis, and I don’t know if this is true but I think it is. Most of the guys get into the ministry because they really, really care about people. They are always thinking about how do I help other people, almost to a fault because they start feeling guilty about taking care of themselves because there’s so many other people who have needs. It’s kinda that situation where many of them have to get over the guilt of taking care of themselves. The other thing is most of these guys are workaholics. They want their church to succeed. They want to reach people for Christ. They have such good hearts and motives.”
Oraham, who doesn’t advertise, estimates he’s worked with more than 100 clients in six years. Currently he’s working with clients in India.
No more snoring
Before Rusty lost the weight, Megan said he snored a lot. Now, she says he doesn’t snore at all.
“He stopped snoring and there were several nights when I would wake up to make sure he was still breathing,” she said. “I was so used to hearing him snore.”
Employers helping employees
Employers are seeing the benefits of healthy workers and some take steps to ensure their workforce has access to exercise options.
Local company Melton Trucking, for example, has an on-site exercise area and an on-site wellness director who conducts exercise classes for employees.
Other companies offer corporate memberships to local gyms.
Matt Hancock, the vice president of Operations at the YMCA of Greater Tulsa said the YMCA has 180 corporate partners. The Y also offers free bio-metric scanning and special program discounts such as camp, sports and swim lessons to serve the whole family unit.
Plenty of options
There’s seemingly a gym option for everyone these days, and some gyms are very affordable. There’s traditional gyms like the YMCA, but there’s also specialized gyms that offer specific classes and workouts.
“It’s kind of like when I write an exercise program, I choose not to write a cookie-cutter approach. I want to try to match it to the needs of the person and so from gym to gym you’ll see certain gyms have a little more focus on one particular area or the other,” West said. “We know more about health, fitness, wellness than we ever have and there’s more categories, if you will, and so with that, consumers have more options so that’s why you see as many different options as you have.
“The business person has figured out there’s a lot of different ways we can get people in the door. Who’s our population? Who’s our demographic, let’s try to address that. Who do we want to be? And I think that’s kind of what’s driven this market that we have.”
Don’t have to be inside
If being inside a gym is not your thing, Tulsa has plenty of outdoor options. Turkey Mountain has multiple trails with varying degrees of difficulty. There’s also an abundance of walking/biking trails in Tulsa.
“For the most part, we live in a state where if you want to be physically fit outdoors you have the opportunity to do that,” West said. “There’s so many different things you could do. You have a lot of endless choices.”
