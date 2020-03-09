Tips/pitfalls for getting active

Jason West is a clinical associate professor of athletic training at the University of Tulsa. Here are three tips from West on getting active, as well as three common mistakes:

Tips

1. Set short- and long-term goals using the SMART format.

2. Utilize an accountability partner (mentor or peer).

3. Focus on your health/fitness/wellness as a journey not a destination.

Common mistakes

1. Overtraining: Make sure frequency, intensity and volume of physical activity are appropriate for your current health and fitness.

2. Consistency: Make sure you have a plan, but also a contingency for when life throws you a curveball. Something is always better than nothing.

3. Balance: Make sure to be flexible as you navigate this lifestyle transition. Take your time with small initial adjustments, allow time to make them daily habits and then progress when appropriate.