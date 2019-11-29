Santa Claus is coming to Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Santa will meet and greet children and adults. This is the fifth year Santa has visited Sweet Tooth, 3541 S. Harvard Ave.
Sweet Tooth is offering a free photo opportunity with Santa.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their cameras and cell phones to take photos with Santa. Sweet Tooth Staff will be available to assist with your photo.
Themed candy favors will be available for children 3 to 12 years of age.
Sweet Tooth's Santa is a member of the International Brotherhood of Real-Bearded Santas, a national organization with 30 Oklahoma members. Santa is also a founding member of the Oklahoma Santas affiliate.