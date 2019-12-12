NORTH WOODS FINE ARTS ACADEMY
Megan Huff’s 4th grade class
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Trinity Stevens and im 11 yrs. i want all these things on my list, but if i don’t get it i won’t care, and i’ll have gratitude.
Diary with lock
New phone
Camera
New shoes
New clothes
A nice pitbull
Art Supplies
Trinity Stevens, 11
Dear Santa,
I want a dog, a phone, and a new house and that’s it.
Christopher, 10
Dear Santa,
What I would like for cristmas is a lol winter disco doll house.
Jaycee, 9
Dear Santa,
I want a camera for Christmas so I can make movies.
Blakey, 9
Dear Santa,
I really really want a laptop for Christmas and all of the stuff from Frozen II and all of the horses stuff in the world.
Kenzie Moore, 10
Dear Santa,
I want another puppy, Dog breath book, woopie cusion, Xbox gift card, a new basketball, new football, lots of candy, pet guinea pig, a real pig.
Mikey Goodin, 9
Dear Santa,
I know I’ve been kinda bad this year but I was hoping you would forgive me. I really want all the people in the nursing home feel a little bit better so tey could eat and drink by themselves. I would be really happy for them. I also want I mean you don’t have to get it but I want a pogo stick. That’s what I want you don’t have to get it, but I would like it! Maybe a book
Rowen rae Hall, 9
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrismas.
Hi I’m alyssa and I want an iPhone11 and more leptronics and mostly cloths. NO girly cloths, hoodie, nike, sweat pants, and shoes, Nike and more than mostly for me to get back with my mom. Bye Bye! Oh for Christmas
Alyssa, 10
Dear Santa,
This year I want a fortnite nerf gun, gas powered (?) with water proff kitt, and Fifa20, UFC, and gto5, sctatebord.
Joshua Compton, 10
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a grate Cristmas Can I have a new pogo stik and a new huver bord crate.
Wyatt, 11
Dear Santa,
I would like a Starbucks gift card one-hundred bucks iPhone eleven air pods.
Evan Jelina, 10
Dear Santa,
I want a journal for Christmas so I can right my lotes and day thank you.
Love,
Audrey, 9
Dear Santa,
I think I have everything I want. The only thing I really want is happiness for my whole family.
Breanna, 9
PRATT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
4th Grade
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is only one thing. This one thing is family, friends, joy, peace, kindness, and life. That is all I want.
Addie, 9
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want new clothes because I don’t have many different choices. Another thing I want is shoes because A lot of mine arent comfy. The third thing I want is basketball shorts because I only have two pair. lastly, I want A basketball goal because I need to practice more. But i’ll be gratful for anything.
Carlee, 9
Dear Santa,
I want a boombox that lightsup. And this year I have ben a good boy. My second thing is a iphone. My third thing is a xbox one.
Brady, 11
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want an iPhone 11 pro, a nitindo switch, a polaroid camera, slime, clothes, and even if I didn’t want clothes I would still get some, more art stuff, a hydro flash, scrunchies, and the newest Diary of a Wimpy Kid book which is called the Wrecking Ball.
Averie, 9
Dear Santa,
Thank you for coming to my house e ery year and giving me presents this year give me anything you want to thank you again.
Caden, 9
Dear Santa,
I really want… Gymnastics mat, Girl Lego’s, some scrunchies, puppy with white fur, trampoline, Ipad with the charger, pool and a boy elf. I’ve wanted these things for awhile. I’ll love to have them!
Lizzie, 9
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet so I can play with my BFF Lizzie. I also realy want a golden retriever and a Pomerainian newborn both pupps are newborns and I want a bike.
Wendy, 10
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a new magic tree house book and I don’t care witch book I get that’s what want for Christmas.
Margaret, 9
Dear Santa,
i want both of my Grammies. I nefer did get time with them one of them I a tiney bit of time but I whas a new born the other one I never met I don’t now if you can do that I hop sowe it can of disoponting because I laways see other kids gamals viset.
Christian, 9
Dear Santa,
I want two PS4 controllers for Christmas and some PS4 cards. All so a PS4 charging place.
I am not good at drawing.
Brady, 9
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is ananiah and I have been very good so I’m telling you what I NEED for Christmas. I would like a phoen for Christmas so win I come home for school I have something to do, had e phone so I can listen to mascut, oh and the wine ones a back so I can do something (ps I need know who sanata is. It your mom and dad?)
Ananiah, 9
Dear Santa,
I wood like a Indomunes Rex plese. I would like some Legos too.
Jace, 10
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I want a new hover board and a IPhoun 11.
Chelsy, 9
Dear Santa,
I want a Xbox 1x for Christmas.
I want games for the Xbox 1X.
I want a tow controller.
Bradley, 10
Dear Santa,
Hi i went a tesla for Chismas thank you
Elijah, 10
Dear Santa,
I want a little bother and a apple watch and new blankets and new drowing supples and one more thing legos.
Chloe, 9
Dear Santa,
I would like to have some Legos, transformers, and an xBox.
Jacob, 11
Dear Santa,
I would like a iphone 11 pro. With a clear case.
Ethan, 9
Dear Santa,
I want a bike and pokemon cards.
Brody, T, 10
Dear Santa,
I want my mom to get her car back.
Kaden, 10
ANGUS VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
3rd grade
Ms. Wilson, Ms. Stanfill, and Ms. Roberts Classes
Dear Santa,
I want a bumble bee stuff animal and a game and a shell and a skech book and gray color pencials and would like purles.
Aubrey Goldesberry, 9
Dear Santa,
I would like some fake magnet eyelashes. Because I relly like than and they are so cute.
Brylee, 8 Dear Santa,
May I pealce have some canvies for Christmas. Because I have A lot of paint and I want to hang all of my pantings up for my family and so that I can use my pant.
Mackaya, 9 years old
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an ipod so I can text my friends and take cute and funny pictures of my friends and family.
Emmrie, 9
Dear Santa,
I would like a fairy garden please and thank you. I would like it because I love to grow things, every day after school. I go to my grandparents house and hey live on a farm and I love seeing them grow stuff and I always say to myself “I want to grow stuff to.” And that’s why I’d like it.
Love Lila. I believe.
Lila Renee Painter, 8
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I whould love for you to make my mom not stressed out a lof. I want my mom to be happy and cheerful. She is the best mom ever but I want her to be not so stressed. So pretty please help my mom.
Brennan, 8
Dear Santa,
Can I pls have a Ipod becaus I need to get better at moble and so I can talk to my frined by text or call or watch youtube and play roblox like the pic above and mike videos and take pichers and watch movies and Netflix and play fun games.
Quincy, 8
Dear Santa,
I whant an lol doll omg doll the new iphone 11 pro and money and gold!
Kinley M. Gilbert, 8/9
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Nintendo for crhismas? I will play on it and I want it so I can play games. And I can play with my friends. And I will be good and take care of it.
Grady, 9
Dear Santa,
I want a cromeBook for Christmas. I want one so I can play when I git bord. I want one so I can play on trips and so I can play games that I play at school and the game we play is prodigy it is a math game and the reading games are teacher monster, IXL, and study island.
Josie, 8
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I hop I wake up and see my dad I miss him so much. Oh and I will love to $5,000 so I can give. I will share my stuff with my sisters and brothers. Family is what Christmas is all about so I will spend all my time on Christmas with family.
Jayla Pride, 10
Dear Santa,
Can I have a baby sister not a baby brother. A new iPhone 11. A apple watch and a little puppy (not potty trained one) and a plane ticket to las veagus to secretly help my favorite youtubers Chad Wild Clay, Vy Quant, Danyala aka lie dector guy, Reagan aka a great hacker (no afence vy or Danyala) Thank you Santa Claus Chey plese a sister not a brother. Ho and ear pods.
Capri Hollingshead, 8
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a new skateboard. And a new skateboard helmet that has a hedphones built into it. Thank you for showing me how to be a nicer person I will show better choices in class and I will give people the Christmas cheer!
Luke Cornelius, 9
Dear Santa,
I want a lol omg dolls and to a good Christmas with my family and to give my family that died a good christmas and to give god a good christmas to and I almost forgot to tell santa to take care of peopl that do not have a home.
Victoria Almaraz, 9
Dear Santa,
I want a VR headset for christmas, a skateboard. And a Adidas or Nike Hooy. And and bow and arrow nerf mega. And for all my freinds and family to have a mary christmas.
Teigon Durrance, 8
Dear Santa,
I want a PC, gaming chair, air pods, phone, another elf, a raindeer for elf, a pet dog, sisters have a good christmas
Rollin Fish, 9
Dear Santa,
I wish for a new baby husky I would take him for walks every day after shool.
Izzy, 9
Dear Santa,
I wish to have a umma unicorn plush please and thank you.
Elizabeth, 8
Dear Santa,
I want the fastest most off rode remote control car ever because I watch dp and it looked cool what they did.
Love,
Mason, 8
Dear Santa,
I wish for a iphone xr I will take good care of it and I will treat it like a baby.
Aiden, 9
Dear Santa,
can i git a ninteind controller pleace and For my brother malachi He want a cho cho train they toy won i want nintind controller because i do not want the little wones my hans are get to big so that i do not like the small controller malachi wants a cho cho train to play with it he like trains i he want to work for trains and i am nice and I made Malachi won.
Isaac, 8
Dear Santa,
for christmas I wish to have a baby sister so I can play with her and I want her to have blue eyes and she can have blonde hair thank you santa.
Aynslee, 8
Dear Santa,
for christmas I would like a reborn baby boy. I already have two baby reborn girls there names are sofie and sofia. i am probably going to name him caleb or max or jake, but i kind of want him to look like he was just born.
Elizabeth, 8
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a tablet to play on. im the only one who dusin’t have a tablet I im responsepol for it. and I wish I could have a huverbord.
Kaliyah, 9
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a hoverboard for christmas. I like to ride on my freinds. So I want to have my own.
Kylie, 9