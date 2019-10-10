Impeachment goal
Once upon a time, there was a billionaire who decided to run for U.S. president and, with no previous political experience and to the surprise of the people, he won.
After his election, his accomplishments have been more than any other president in history, but you never hear about them. He is despised by Democrats, Hollywood and the liberal media.
Why? Because he wasn’t supposed to win or live up to his promises. He wasn’t welcome as he now was in their territory.
From before day one, impeachment has been their goal. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, they now are going full guns, creating their own narrative and deceiving the America people with lies.
Why? Because the real truth of what happened during his campaign and after his election is about to surface. The real villains are the Democrats.
They are plotting to prevent him from winning and create a false narrative after his election in hopes that we would not find out.
Time is of essence as several have stated on national TV that they have to impeach him to prevent a re-election.
While they have not addressed illegal immigration, health care and infrastructure, to name a few, it didn’t take long to start the impeachment process.
America, please stand up against this resistance. Whether Republican or Democrat, no president should ever have to go through this.
This isn’t a fairy tale, it’s a nightmare.
Marlene Gouskos, Glenpool
Sad Oklahoma GOP leaders
Mark Twain, called the Lincoln of American Literature by a contemporary, expressed his frustration with those unwilling to remain open in their minds (and hearts) to new, different or more compelling points of view, in a few very powerful words.
“Loyalty to petrified opinion never broke a human chain or freed a human soul,” he remarked.
Twain’s brilliant observation is an extraordinary reminder of how an entire nation literally changed its mind about slavery and likewise, how individuals undergoing religious conversions of personal significance ultimately must do the same.
Our nation is now deeply embroiled in a constitutional crisis that is dividing families, friends and colleagues.
Fueling much of the divide is petrified opinion significantly funded and manufactured by corporate interests and reinforced by our strongest international adversaries.
If allowed to continue and grow unabated, this wholly manufactured and grossly misinformed opinion will ultimately doom this democracy.
Sadly, the Tulsa World recently reported our governor and Republican congressional members will serve as our official state committee to re-elect the most corrupt and psychologically unfit president in history.
Both, Mark Twain and Jesus, doubtless wept. So should we all.
Gary Peer, Jenks
Topless against Bible
So the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a woman can go topless in public?
This on the heels of the #Metoo movement!
How can these two concepts exist in the same society and culture?
The answer is when a people cast off God and his Biblical morals.
We are a society that is reaping what it has sown.
The book of Judges states this situation very well: “In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did that which was right in his own eyes.” Judges 21:25.
Jerry Virden, Tulsa