Prejudice against mean people
There has been a lot of concern about prejudice these days. Articles in magazines and newspapers and opinions of the all-wise talking heads on TV are pretty consistently against this often displayed attitude.
Well, I am here to confess my guilt. I am a citizen who is unashamedly prejudiced.
I am prejudiced against anyone using foul language and guys who wear their pants pushed down, revealing their often ugly underwear or ridiculous tattoos. I’m angry when a driver pulls in front of me then slows down. That person who gave me a bad check stinks.
The parent who slaps, pinches or loudly berates their child makes my blood boil. Lying, spreading rumors and bearing false witness is totally unacceptable.
I don’t have to see the shade of skin or know where (or if) they go to church or what’s in their head or wallet to know I am prejudiced against them.
And I don’t think there is much chance of a cure.
I rate folks not by religion, color, finances and (hardly ever) political leanings. But I do rate them by standards of conduct, honor and integrity. That’s just the way I am, and I don’t much plan to change.
Some prejudice is wrong, but some is not only understandable but OK by this citizen. I may start a club; anybody prejudiced like me is welcome to join.
Gary Cheatham, Tulsa
Childhood lessons
I am disappointed in our nation’s response to the terrible recent mass shootings.
The news media, both print and broadcast, have used the event as a political football for the purpose of selling news and to further their own agenda.
Everyone seems to feel a need to take sides as to whether it is President Trump’s fault for his tweets and rhetoric or the Democrats’ vindictive determination to destroy Trump and gain control.
To the families of those victims, it matters very little which side you are on. Both are sending a message of hate.
Most people agree there is no room for hate in this country, but very few recognize it in themselves.
Perhaps we all need to consider what we learned as children. Two such literary tools come to mind.
One is the poem “All I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” The other is “The Berenstein Bears and the Blame Game.”
Both are worth reading again.
I wonder if many of our public officials and a large number in the media flunked kindergarten or are just in need of a refresher course.
There is no doubt in my mind if we were a kinder people we would also be a happier and more prosperous nation.
When we are helping someone up, we stand taller.
When we are pushing them down, we lower ourselves.
Mary Edwards, Owasso
Dreams of Democrats
The Democratic Party does not want this country to adopt socialism. Democrats do not want to eliminate private industry nor have government control all production of goods, which occurs in a truly socialist country.
Statements to the contrary by certain Republicans are simply a scare tactic meant to influence voter behavior.
Democrats know that our free enterprise system is the engine of our economy and provides incentives for people to work hard, invent and invest in new products.
However, Democrats recognize that our government must serve as a system of checks and balances on the free enterprise to avoid exploitation of citizens by some big business interests and others who are only interested in amassing wealth at the expense of less-fortunate people.
Yes, Democrats would like to see expansion of Medicaid and more government regulation of the fossil fuel industry, as the private sectors in these areas have resisted any efforts to make health care more affordable and to address serious climate change.
But this is a far cry from arguing for a socialist government.
We, as Americans, are fortunate to live in a country that has created so many opportunities for us and the freedom to pursue our dreams.
However, Democrats also believe the government has a legitimate and necessary role in ensuring that all Americans have equal opportunities to achieve those dreams.
William Cooper, Tulsa
Evil not cause
I was appalled and saddened by a recent letter (“Mass murders are caused by evil,” Aug. 16). In it, the writer claims that evil is the cause of the mass killings in our country.
A factual comparison of the frequency of mass killings in other countries to ours clearly shows that America leads in the numbers by a vast amount.
So according to this letter, our country must have an inordinate number of evil people. That viewpoint is an insult to all Americans.
Stephen Walker, Tulsa