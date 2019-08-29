Not another Stitt appointee
The Tulsa World editorial on Aug. 17, “Sooner on the Potomac,” was very disappointing. I read it expectantly and found it lacking.
Gov. Stitt wants to appoint someone to represent Oklahoma in Washington, D.C. He had never voted in a gubernatorial race until he ran, and he apparently does not know how good government should work.
We need to elect people who will represent our views. The other ironic part is he wants federal money for Medicaid. He is supposedly the leader of Oklahoma government so he should take the money.
Why does the Tulsa World think the appointee will not be political? The fact it is an appointment and not an elected official makes it political.
I do not agree “we’re all pulling on the same end of the rope,” as the editorial states.
Many officials in Oklahoma are pulling the rope only the direction that will benefit them politically and not thinking what is best for the most citizens in Oklahoma.
An appointee in Washington paid out of our taxes is just another layer of bureaucracy for Stitt’s gain.
The money for Medicaid is on the table. All Oklahoma needs to do is take it. And we do have representatives on the Potomac. Having Stitt’s appointed representative would be a costly step in the wrong direction.
Sandra Skinner, Bartlesville
Outlaw or restrict herb
On May 8, my life changed forever. I hadn’t heard from my 30-year-old son all day; he wasn’t responding to phone calls or texts, which was very unusual.
I went to his apartment to check on him and found him dead on his living room floor.
As a parent, this is the worst nightmare, and months later it continues. I can’t imagine it stopping anytime soon.
On July 2, we received the coroner’s report listing the cause of death as accidental mitragynine toxicity. Mitragynine is commonly known as kratom.
This herbal supplement is considered a legal recreational drug. There is no stated recommended dosage, no listed drug interactions and usually no listed strength on the supplement, which makes this herb even more dangerous.
I sincerely believe Oklahoma and the United States should outlaw this herb or, at the very least, label it as a drug and require a prescription for sale.
Lisa Buckmaster, Tulsa.
Pandering Trump editorial
An editorial praised President Trump for donating his salary as being patriotic and generous (“Generous, patriotic donation,” Aug. 23).
I hope no moral fibers were hurt straining to write this.
Trump generously spends millions of taxpayer dollars to golf and not a word of concern, yet he donates his $100,000 quarterly salary, and he is patriotic. If this is being patriotic, I am not sure what patriotic is anymore.
I understand the Tulsa World is a prominent paper in a red state, and as such the editorials and opinions tend to be a bit right of center. I get it.
But when going out of the way to praise the president for this, when it could have been covered in a short news article, the word pandering, not patriotic, comes to mind.
I do not expect to see anyone in the Tulsa World holding the president to account for his various untruths and evasions. To praise him for this only encourages him to more abuse.
I have been grateful to the World for educating me about Tulsa and Oklahoma events, history and activities. I am also grateful it lets folks from all sides share their thoughts.
This time, I am truly disappointed.
Tom Dial, Tulsa