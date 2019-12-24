Trump’s call not ‘perfect’
The U.S. House impeached President Trump. The Democrats have whittled their many potential impeachment charges down to two: calling on a foreign country to interfere in our election and obstruction of Congress. The Republicans object, saying those haven’t been proven and the process was unfair. They never say it is unimportant.
If President Trump did not already have a history of bullying those with less power or calling for favors from those who cannot refuse, we might even sympathize with him.
If he did not have a history of lying, we might believe he did not call for investigation of rival Joe Biden’s family. But would anyone believe the president’s call to Ukraine was “perfect”?
Would anyone believe it was just a coincidence that he put a hold on Ukraine’s money at the same time he asked for a favor?
Would anyone believe it was a coincidence he released the money as soon as he knew the whistleblower report was about to be released?
What every Republican believes, and knows, is that President Trump will punish any Republican who expresses doubt that he is completely innocent. I would like to know which person thinks Trump is completely innocent.
Michael Smolen, Stillwater.
Global warming fixes itself
I believe global warming will solve itself in the next 30 years.
Global warming is the result of us burning fossil fuels, resulting in venting carbon dioxide into our atmosphere.
However, most of us don’t realize how recent all this is. Fossil fuels are the result of millions and millions of years of dead critters and fauna buried in our soil. What is down there is limited and finite. We have already burned up most of the readily available fossil fuel.
My dad was born into an affluent neighborhood only a bit over 100 years ago. There was no electricity in his neighborhood until he was into grade school. He rode a horse to school. Cars were a curiosity. My granddad was a mailman and delivered mail by horse and buggy until the mid-1940.
Since then, we cannot build roads wide enough to handle all our cars.
In the scope of all mankind, we will soon burn it up, and it will all come to an end in a decade or so.Then what? Back to horses? Solar? Wind?
However, as a result, global warming should reverse itself toward normal.
David W. Porter, Skiatook
Where's the pot money?
What happened to all the millions of dollars in tax revenue collected from medical marijuana sales? Curious minds want to know.
There should be no budget shortfall in Tulsa Public Schools. Period.
Matt Kohl, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: An Oklahoma Watch story reported $34.5 million had been collected in medical marijuana tax revenue by the end of September.