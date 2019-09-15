918 Day on Wednesday offers a variety of options for Tulsans to get involved in the city’s celebration, including a scavenger hunt.
Using clues provided by the city, teams of four competed Saturday for points, with less-well-known sites worth more points than well-known locations.
918 Day was launched last year as part of the Resilient Tulsa strategy, which calls for increasing social cohesion by facilitating connections and community-building in all corners of the city.
This year’s theme is “What makes Tulsa Tulsa?”
Find a list of discounts restaurants and retailers are offering at bit.ly/918Daydiscounts2019.
Also to mark 918 Day, Mayor G.T. Bynum will be taking a 24-hour tour of Tulsa. Beginning at midnight Sept. 18, Bynum will travel to various destinations throughout the city, detailing his stops hourly on social media. Follow the mayor at facebook.com/gtbynumfortulsamayor or on Twitter, @gtbynum.