1. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver thrilled the audience during their Saturday evening performance at the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival in downtown Wagoner. 2. Pamela Stephens-Karnes, Laura Freeman and Dr. Janet Jones, from left, were among the thousands of people who attended the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival. 3. Fourteen-time Grammy award winner Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder wowed the audience with their Friday night performance on the Festival Stage. 4. Classic entries were a big draw to the Open Car Show. 5. A tractor show was set up along Cherokee Street. 6. Patrons at the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival enjoyed photo opportunities to show they attended the celebration. 7. Countless patrons enjoyed chili samples from vendors participating in the Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-Off. 8. Musicians with Steelwind perform on the Wagoner Switch Stage. 9. Digger Cleverly, left, officiated a wedding ceremony for Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones and his fiancee, Carol Wilson Jones, on the Festival Stage. 10. The Edgar Loudermilk Band entertained from the Festival Stage. 11. Visitors to the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival had a wide variety of vendors from which to make purchases. 12. To say it was hot during the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival Sept. 6-7 in downtown Wagoner would be an understatement. This patron found a shady spot with fan in hand to enjoy music from the Festival Stage on North Main. 13. Scenes from Day 2 of the 40th Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival. 14. The display of tractors along East Cherokee Street.

