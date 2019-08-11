Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPECTED THRU MONDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * HEAT INDEX...MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY AND MONDAY AFTERNOONS. * TEMPERATURE...MID TO UPPER 90S SUNDAY, NEAR 100 MONDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER LEAVE ANYONE, INCLUDING PETS, IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE. TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&