Cinema experiences don’t get much more fun than dressing up for and dancing along with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
There’s watching an old, scratchy-looking image of “Halloween” on the TV at home, and then there’s watching a restored version on a screen 40-feet wide and hearing John Carpenter’s classic score in digital stereo.
A movie theater’s communal experience is part of what makes going to scary movies so much fun, with the heightened atmosphere taking things up a notch. The following is a list of scary movies and cinematic treats playing in Tulsa-area theaters this Halloween season.
SPECIAL EVENTS
“Der Golem”: Admission is free at Circle Cinema, with live theater pipe organ accompaniment provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society, for this 1920 German silent film. Showing at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, the film was influential on many movies in the century since and tells the story of the Golem, a mythical creature/Jewish legend made of clay that comes to life.
“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”: The Austin band the Invincible Czars returns to Circle Cinema on Oct. 28 for a fourth year of providing its live, modern twist on a classic silent film. The screening is set for 8 p.m. for this German film that some consider the first great motion picture in the horror genre.
OLD-SCHOOL FRIGHTS
“Alien”: Presented by Turner Movie Classics. What makes it a classic? It’s been 40 years, and it has lost none of its power as a science-fiction thriller. Compelling characters, all stuck on a ship that made it feel like a new kind of haunted-house movie. It’s showing at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, as well as 7 p.m. on Oct. 15-16, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
“Halloween”: Go back to the beginning with Michael Myers making his first appearance in this 1978 masterpiece. John Carpenter wrote and directed and created the music, which has never been more of a vital element in a horror film than with this one. See it on Oct. 22 at Starworld 20.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show”: The 1975 cult favorite returns for a full week of screenings from Oct. 24-31 at AMC Southroads 20. Dressing up is good, some props are allowed, but no toy weapons, including squirt-guns.
“Candyman”: Don’t say that name five times, or you’ll have Tony Todd’s creepy killer from the 1992 hit coming for you. Playing as part of the theater’s “Graveyard Shift” series, this one shows at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, at Circle Cinema.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: It took Angelina Jolie five years to say yes to acting again and to a return to this role from the “Sleeping Beauty” story. Elle Fanning is back as Aurora. Opening nationwide on Oct. 18.
“Jeepers Creepers 3”: The monster is hungry, and it’s going to take a team of creeper-hunters to stop the feast. This 2017 flick is showing at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at AMC Southroads 20.
HORROR COMEDY
“The Addams Family”: This animation reboot features the voices of Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez and Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester. Opening nationwide on Oct. 11.
“Zombieland: Double Tap”: Nearly a decade later, the movie that made zombie-comedy cool returns with a sequel, and Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin all return. Bill Murray? We can hope.
“Beetlejuice”: The Tim Burton classic returns with screenings at 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Starworld 20.
“Ghostbusters”: Get slimed with the 1984 smash, screening at 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Cinemark Tulsa, AMC Southroads 20.
NOW-IN-THEATERS HORROR
“It: Chapter Two”: The kids from the first movie have grown up, and one of them is played by Tulsa’s Bill Hader. As comedian-of-the-group Richie, with both his humor, his range of emotions and his character’s surprising twist, Hader steals the movie. That’s saying something when you’re facing off against Pennywise the clown. He’s joined by Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy in the “Loser’s Club.”
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”: In this terror based on a book series and aimed at teens, which has become a sleeper hit, a group of young people investigate a series of murders in their 1969 small town. The movie’s screenplay was co-written by Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”), who also produces.