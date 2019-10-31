Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo swatted at the ball behind him, testing his reach in case there was an opportunity for a steal. But he didn’t forfeit his position.
That became important a second later when a pass flew into the hands of Portland guard CJ McCollum, Diallo’s defensive assignment.
Diallo anticipated the pass and closed out on McCollum. The sharp-shooter drove the lane, but Diallo shuffled in lockstep in front of him. McCollum heaved up a midrange jump shot as the shot clock expired, but Diallo threw up his left arm and blocked the shot.
“Right now, I’ve got a lot of confidence in him just because he’s been reliable,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said about Diallo, “and I think that’s probably the biggest thing with a young player is how reliable can you be on the things you can control?”
The second-year Oklahoma City guard recorded his first career double-double Wednesday in a 102-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. It’s not Diallo’s first strong start to a season. As a rookie, Diallo earned a spot in the rotation early in the year and even made three starts when the Thunder found itself thin at guard because of injury. But this time, the infamous rookie wall doesn’t loom in the distance. As Diallo put it, now he knows how to “use (his) athleticism.”
“I feel like a lot of times I was just out there just jumping and running,” Diallo said of last season, “not knowing what I was actually doing.”
Anyone who watched Diallo leap over 7-foot-1 Shaquille O’Neal en route to winning the NBA dunk contest last season knows that Diallo can jump and run. While Diallo’s athletic ability helped launch him onto a path to the NBA, it also masked some habits.
“His closing speed, to close into situations where a lot of guys wouldn’t be able to do that, probably bailed him out for a good portion of his career,” Donovan said. “Well, if you do that against Damian Lillard, you do that against McCollum, you do that against Donovan Mitchell, you can’t get away with that.”
Diallo found that out during his rookie season. On defense he was using his athletic ability to get into position after being caught off guard, rather than gaining an edge with it.
At first, his ability to get to the rim made up for that tendency. But the longer Diallo was in the NBA, the more film opposing teams had on him. They expected him to drive and adjusted. With years of experience telling him he should take the shot anyway, Diallo often did.
“They’re split-second decisions,” Donovan said. “It’s not like they have all day. As a coach you can sit there and rewind it, and go forward, and rewind it, and go forward. But in fairness to those guys, it’s happening in real time, and they don’t have that much time. So, I think going through some of that stuff probably has helped him. And he’s done a really good job just playing to our identity, being reliable.”
There was that word again: Reliable.
When Diallo’s on the floor, he’s often assigned to guard one of the opposing team’s best offensive players, from Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in preseason to McCollum Wednesday. Diallo is also averaging 9.6 points in 18.3 minutes through the Thunder’s first five games.
“On the offensive end, it just comes with reading guys,” Diallo said of using his athletic ability effectively. “Reading how players are guarding me, how teams are guarding me, and just knowing when to pick and choose my spots. That just comes with hard work in the gym and just sticking at it.”