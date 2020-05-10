• Participants must be Oklahoma public high school seniors.
• To be eligible for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) combined evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit, National Achievement (African American) or National Hispanic Scholarship.
• Recipients are selected on the basis of academic achievement, leadership experience, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as an essay submitted by each nominee.
• The selection committee, chaired by retired Tulsa attorney Teresa B. Adwan, works independently of all other foundation activities. The committee members are a diverse group of business, education and civic leaders, as well as Academic All-State alumni and former Medal for Excellence-winning educators.