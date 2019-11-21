It’s state semifinal weekend in the two top classes of Oklahoma high school football.
The biggest showdown takes place Saturday, as Class 6A, Division I No. 1 Owasso faces off with defending state champ and No. 2-ranked Broken Arrow at 7 p.m. at Allan Trimble Stadium.
The other 6AI semifinal takes place Friday, as Jenks plays Moore at Edmond North High School.
In 6AII, No. 1-ranked Bixby (11-0) tries for its sixth straight berth in the state championship game when it faces No. 3 Del City at Putnam City Stadium.