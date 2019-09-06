10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission - Veteran Services
Competing in Today’s Job Market as a Veteran presented by Jeff Fryer
Seminar will cover networking strategies, and resume and interview tips specific to transitioning military and veterans. Following that will be a brief overview of services/opportunities/resources specific to veterans to aid in their job search.
11:30 a.m.-Noon
Jobs for Life
Becoming Employable for the Rest of Your Life presented by Matt McComber
Work was God’s design to provide for us. Jobs for Life will discuss how to emphasize character and unique gifts during job searches and how to develop a vocational plan.
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
Resume Source
Five Keys for Boosting Your Income presented by Vicki Hidde
Discuss work ethic, character, finding a good mentor, pinpointing your purpose and uncovering fulfillment.
1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
Workforce Tulsa
Leveraging Strengths for Career Success presented by Dominique Clarke
During this seminar, learn how to utilitize your strengths as an employee.
2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Tulsa Job Corps
A Day in the Life of a Job Corps Student and Employee presented by Rondale Wilson
Learn options to high school diplomas, seven vocational trades, dorm life and how employees help students with focusing on their future.