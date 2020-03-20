Restaurants scramble to stay in business in wake of shutdown (copy) (copy)

Lassalle’s Rosie Remington smiles drops off a food order to a customer in a car at Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Tulsa World

Since bars, restaurants and entertainment venues have closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 threat, these businesses have been scrambling to make plans.

Many restaurants are offering some combination of curbside service, delivery, inside takeout and drive-through. Many have third-party delivery services, such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. Some are offering their full menu, some a limited menu.

Hundreds of restaurants are offering altered service. Find our growing list of these businesses at tulsaworld.com

To submit information about a restaurant’s curbside, takeout or delivery service, send it to scene@tulsaworld.com

Include restaurant name, address, telephone number and website, as well as altered service information.

Tags