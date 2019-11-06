Snowball cookies covered in messy powdered sugar. Spritz cookies shaped like wreaths and stars. Sugar cookies covered with colorful icing.
It just wouldn’t be the holidays without cookies.
And part of the fun of making Christmas cookies is swapping recipes with friends.
We’re kicking off our annual 12 Days of Cookies contest. Think you have a recipe worth sharing?
Send it by Nov. 22 to Tulsa World 12 Days of Cookies, Attn: Nicole Marshall Middleton, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK, 74102 or by email to scene@tulsaworld.com.
We’ll choose a selection of the best recipes and stories and publish the winning submissions each day in the newspaper and online for our 12 Days of Cookies contest.
And if you are looking for a good gift idea, we have a special holiday sale on “Tulsa World Cookies,” a full-color cookbook with 100 recipes from staff members, readers and local bakeries. Buy one for $15.
Many of the recipes in the book came from our annual 12 Days of Cookies contest.
Books can be purchased online at tulsaworld.com/store, by calling 918-581-7346 or visiting the Tulsa World office, 315 S. Boulder Ave.
Here is one of our favorite recipes from last year’s contest.
Hawaiian Lava Cookies
Makes 2 dozen cookies
1⅓ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ cup margarine or butter, softened
3 large egg whites, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Confectioners sugar (powdered sugar) for rolling
1. Combine flour, sugars, cocoa, salt and baking powder. Stir in margarine or butter until mixture is combined but crumbly. (A food processor may be used.)
2. Add egg whites and vanilla extract. Stir by hand until dough comes together and is moistened.
3. Place a few heaping spoonfuls of confectioners sugar into a shallow dish. Roll dough into 1½-inch balls, rolling each in the sugar to coat.
4. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheet, coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes until just set around the edges but soft in the middle. Transfer to a rack to cool. They will have a cracked surface.
— Courtesy of Bernadine Skinner