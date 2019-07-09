A 27-year-old Tulsan was sentenced to more than 26 years in federal prison Tuesday after he was convicted of robbing six local doughnut shops and Dollar General stores.
A U.S. District Judge sentenced Treveon Montroll Vaughn to 319 months and ordered him to pay $60,000 restitution to the businesses he robbed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.
Vaughn committed the six armed robberies beginning in June 2018, including one day in which he robbed three businesses, according to the news release.
He was arrested Aug. 17 after he became trapped inside a Dollar General store he was robbing and started a small fire in an effort to destroy evidence.
After his arrest, he admitted to influencing and leading a group of juveniles into the same criminal activity, the release states.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Vaughn was exactly the type of “alpha criminal” that Project Safe Neighborhoods was designed to catch.
“No longer will Vaughn be able to corrupt youths in our community nor violently rob our local businesses,” Shores said in the release.
In each of the robberies, Vaughn wore a mask and brandished a firearm, threatening store employees and stealing cash from registers, the release states.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is part of the Justice Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals. All U.S. Attorney’s Offices are directed to work with the local community and federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officers to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime, according to the release.
The Tulsa Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation into Vaughn’s robberies, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Roberts prosecuted the case.