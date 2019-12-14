Seven shoppers from Coweta, Broken Arrow and Tulsa have a little bit of extra cash to spend this holiday season after having first round winning tickets in the 2019 Shop Coweta campaign.
Beverly Sue Moss of Tulsa was the first person to claim a prize when she redeemed her winning $500 ticket from City Drug.
Edward Adney III and Aaron Moore, both of Coweta, along with Thomas Holeman Jr. of Broken Arrow and a Broken Arrow woman who wished to remain anonymous redeemed winning $500 tickets from Walmart.
Kalen Ross of Coweta had a winning $500 ticket from Mark’s Place while Myrtle McKittrick of Coweta was a $1,000 winner with her ticket issued by Walmart.
According to Coweta Chamber officials, more than one million Shop Coweta tickets were dispersed by participating merchants this season.
Six winning tickets were not claimed from the first round drawing. Therefore, six new numbers will be announced on Monday, Dec. 16. We will have those numbers online. Please remember, however, that all winning tickets from the second round must be claimed before the end of the day on Wednesday.
A final drawing, if necessary for any unclaimed tickets, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19. Those prizes must be claimed no later than Monday, Dec. 23.