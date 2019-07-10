Shakes at MAD Eats
201 S. Main St., Owasso
This restaurant has over-the-top shakes and they're named after our favorite "Goonies" references.
Check and check. One of our favorite things of the year.
The "Goonies Never Say Die" is a chocolate and peanut butter shake with what tastes like marshmallow cream spackled on to the side to hold so much candy. Topped with whiped cream and a chocolate pretzel rod, even two Goonies-obsessed kids couldn't finish it.
For adults, there are the "Outsiders"-themed shakes. Original "Goonies?" Check out the Pony Boy Bourbon with bourbon, salted caramel and candied bacon.