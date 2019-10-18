SHAWNEE — Owasso’s softball team entered the postseason reeling somewhat after losing four of its final five regular-season games. Since regional play began, the Rams have been unstoppable.
“It’s like a light switch went on,” Rams coach Shane Eicher said. “It’s like when they want to play, they’re dangerous.”
Owasso continued its playoff terror with an 8-5 victory Friday over top-seed Broken Arrow in a Class 6A state semifinal at the Ballfields at Firelake. The Rams (26-13) advanced to their first state final since 2011 and will take on Edmond Memorial (27-8) at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs blanked Moore 8-0 in the other semifinal.
Junior pitcher Lily Shaw went the distance, striking out eight and scattering nine hits. Shaw also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, double and five RBIs.
“I just feel like I’m in a dream,” Shaw said. “This is what I wanted to do. I can’t say I can’t believe we did it because I do, but we finally just came out here and showed up.”
The Rams put pressure on Broken Arrow from the start with three runs in the first inning.
Teigan Denny was issued a one-out walk and Payton Compton reached on a fielding error in the outfield. Shaw followed with a two-run double. Calee Gregory added a two-out RBI double that plated courtesy runner Madi Norton for a 3-0 lead.
Owasso added four more in the second. Allene Dennis reached on a one-out walk and Paige Knight doubled as the Rams chased BA pitcher Savannah Evans after 1 ⅓ innings. Reliever Kailee Reese walked Denny, which loaded the bases. Compton brought in Dennis with a sacrifice fly and Shaw hammered a grand slam over the left-field fence for a 7-0 cushion.
“We wanted to come out on top, come out strong,” Shaw said. “It’s hard to come back from that when a team does that to you.”
Broken Arrow got on the board with three runs in the fourth. Auryana Johnson and Maci Cole singled. Raegan Edwards’ double drove in Johnson. Evie Herring delivered a two-out, two-run single to cut the Owasso lead to 7-3.
The Tigers added a run in the fifth on Evans’ two-out single that scored Anita Hall. But Shaw got out of the jam when she struck out Edwards, BA’s top power threat and potential tying run, looking with two runners on base.
“She’s a pull hitter, so going in is a little risky on her,” Shaw said of her pitching strategy against Edwards. “I don’t think she expected it, but I just kept going in, in, in on her. That was a turning point. I think if she would’ve got on, maybe the game would have been different.”
Instead, both teams traded single runs. Knight doubled in Gregory in the fifth for Owasso and Maddie Messenger led off the seventh with a solo homer for BA before Shaw and the Rams closed out the win.
“It feels unreal,” Knight said. “We realized we have to play as a team and not just an individual. That’s what it’s going to come down to (on Saturday).”
Reese took the loss in her 4 ⅔ innings of work for the Tigers (38-3).
Class 6A state
Ballfields at Firelake, Shawnee
Quarterfinals Thursday
Edmond Memorial 9, Deer Creek 3
Moore 8, Sand Springs 7
Broken Arrow 8, Union 1
Owasso 4, Westmoore 3
Semifinals Friday
Edmond Memorial 8, Moore 0
Owasso 8, Broken Arrow 5
Championship Saturday
Edmond Memorial (27-8) vs. Owasso (26-13), 5 p.m.
Linescore
Owasso 8, Broken Arrow 5
Broken Arrow 000 310 1 — 5 9 1
Owasso 340 010 x — 8 11 0
Evans, Reese (2) and Duin. Shaw and Ahmed. W: Shaw. L: Reese. 2B: Edwards, Messenger, Hall, Shaw, Gregory, Knight, Compton. HR: Messenger, Shaw.