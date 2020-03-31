The new Netflix tagline could be shelter in place and chill.
With an American public more homebound than ever due to coronavirus concerns, it’s no surprise that streaming services are being used in ever-increasing numbers.
Record numbers.
Netflix is the biggest of these services, and it’s become a destination for movie stars and newcomers to the industry alike — and that includes many Tulsans working in the entertainment field.
The following are Netflix original movies, programs and specials that you can watch, and all of them feature the talents of Tulsans.
‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’When the Coen Brothers decided to make their first nontheatrical film, they chose to partner with Netflix. For their collection of comedic and violent Old West vignettes, they collaborated with their “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” veteran and Tulsa native Tim Blake Nelson, who opens the film playing the title character, Buster Scruggs, a renowned gunman/crooner based on the singing cowboys of old movies. The “Watchmen” star gives one of his most delightfully quirky performances, and if you don’t feel like watching all the vignettes, you can start and end with Tim’s, which lasts about 15 minutes.
‘Luke Cage’/‘Juanita’/‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’In the Netflix original film “Juanita,” Bishop Kelley High School graduate Alfre Woodard plays the title character, a woman who abandons her urban life and takes a bus to Montana to imagine a new lifestyle. In “Luke Cage,” the Netflix series based on the Marvel Comics character, Woodard plays the villainous Mariah Dillard, and she’s also appeared in multiple episodes of the Netflix series “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” As a performer who has fully embraced acting in these new forms, Woodard is now also co-starring with Jason Momoa in the Apple TV dystopian series “See.”
‘Here Comes the Truth’Rodney Carrington is a stand-up superstar who still lives in Tulsa, and when he recorded his comedy concert special in 2016 at the BOK Center, Netflix made a deal to release it on the service in 2017. Good call: For a week after its release, the special sat at the top of the service’s hottest “trending” programs.
‘Otherhood’Edison High School graduate and Emmy-winning writer-producer Cindy Chupack (“Sex and the City,” “Modern Family”) added to her resume in 2019: She made her feature-film directing debut with the Netflix original comedy film “Otherhood,” starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman.
‘Klaus’Tulsa native and Holland Hall graduate Zach Lewis co-wrote his first animated film and had a big breakout over the holidays with “Klaus,” a twist on a Santa Claus story that had people calling it a new Christmas-movie favorite. Bonus: It was the first animated Netflix original movie nominated for an Academy Award, which went to “Toy Story 4,” but that’s impressive company.
‘Come Sunday’This Netflix movie depicted the life of internationally known pastor Carlton Pearson during his time as the leader of one of Tulsa’s largest congregations at the 5,000-member Higher Dimensions Family Church. Pearson, now a pastor at All Souls Unitarian Church, consulted on the 2018 film and was portrayed by Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor of “12 Years a Slave.” Martin Sheen played televangelist Oral Roberts, who served as a mentor to Pearson.
‘Super Drags’Metro Christian Academy graduate Rod Keller, known for appearing in films like “He’s Just Not That Into You” and TV shows like “Modern Family,” is also known for providing the English-dubbing voice for one of the three drag-queen superheroes in the Brazilian animated comedy series that ran for one season on Netflix. This cartoon is for adults only.
‘GLOW’There’s “GLOW,” the hit Netflix comedy series about women wrestlers. And then there’s “GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” the 2012 documentary about the real women that was the inspiration for the series. The documentary was produced by Tulsa’s Jason Connell, an Edison High School graduate, and it can be seen on Netflix as well.
‘Painkiller’This is a new series expected to debut in 2020 on Netflix, a drama based on the origins of the nation’s opioid crisis. It’s a high-profile project to be written by the team of Tulsa native Micah Fitzerman-Blue and writing partner Noah Harpster. The pair, hot off their scripts for last year’s movies “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” will also serve as executive producers and showrunners.
‘Atypical’Here’s a twist: Jenna Boyd isn’t a native of Tulsa, but rather a transplant to the city thanks to her being chosen to be part of the Tulsa Remote program through the George Kaiser Family Foundation, offering money to those selected to spend one year in Tulsa. The actress moved to the city last year ahead of Netflix’s debut of the third season of the popular series “Atypical,” on which she plays Paige.
