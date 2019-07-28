Tell us about your business.
We are a full-service lower shop. We specialize in making beautiful, fresh, silk arrangements. We also have plants and gifts. Our talented crew can put anything together for you and make it look wonderful. We just recently moved out shop to the Mowery Building in the Redbud District and are loving it here!
What do you do at your shop?
We create lovely arrangements for customers to give to their loved ones or perhaps they are having a party and need centerpieces. We also do wedding and funerals.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
I’ve always been interested in having a business that allows for one to be creative, caring and giving, and this is the one industry that works all three into my daily work.
What is your favorite memory on the job?
How fabulous the shop looked once we moved! It’s just as I imaged.
What are some struggles/challenges you face within your industry?
We are struggling with how to get the millennials in the shop and to buy flower for special occasions. They just don’t do that, but we would love to get them to appreciate the fun and giving of fresh flowers for any occasion.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
Location, location, location. And a desire to provide an excellent product and to give excellent customer satisfaction and service.
Sheri McLaughlin
Art in Bloom
918-274-8800
102 S. Main St., Ste. A, Owasso