Four-star recruits Donovan Williams, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and graduate transfer Ferron Flavors made their commitments to Oklahoma State men’s basketball program official when they signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Cowboys during the first day of the spring signing period Wednesday.
Moncrieffe is a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada, who committed to the Cowboys in February. Moncrieffe is a two-time Canadian Player of the Year, which gives OSU two national player of the year recipients in this year’s recruiting class. Cade Cunningham, who signed with OSU during the early period in November, won the 2020 Naismith Trophy High School Boys Player of the Year.
Williams is a 6-4 shooting guard from Lincoln (Nebraska) North Star High School. He averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in his senior year. Williams didn’t commit to OSU until two days before signing his letter.
“I’m more than excited,” Williams said about joining the Cowboys next season. “I’m just ready to get down there and get to work and win games and just really take everything in.”
Flavors is a 6-3 shooting guard who led the Western Athletic Conference by shooting 42.7% from 3-point range for Cal Baptist last season. He is a much needed 3-point shooter for an OSU team that had its struggles shooting the ball last season.
Williams, Moncrieffe and Flavors join a top-10 recruiting class for OSU that is headlined by a five-star prospect in Cunningham, who is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Four-star recruit Rondel Walker and three-star prospect Montreal Pena also have signed with the Cowboys.
Williams said the opportunity to play for coach Mike Boynton, play with OSU’s returning players and join the other signees all factored into his decision to choose the Cowboys.
“I think the opportunity for us there to win a lot of games and possibly get to the tournament and make some noise is an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up on,” Williams said.
Williams has close relationships with Moncrieffe, Walker and Cunningham, which will give them an advantage when trying to find chemistry on the court. The OSU fan base also helped bring Williams to Stillwater.
“The fan base has been unconditional,” Williams said. “I haven’t even stepped foot on campus yet, so I can only imagine what it’s going to be like when I touch down in Stillwater (and) when I get on that court and start playing. I just really think that we can do something nice this year and make a lot of noise.”
Boynton continues to bring top talent to OSU after having a top-25 recruiting class in 2019. The Cowboys ended last season on a four-game winning streak and won eight of their last 11 games to finish with an 18-14 record. OSU is losing three of its top four scorers from last season after graduating its three senior captains.