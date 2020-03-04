Stacey Decker Skiatook Elementary
Stacey Decker has taught third grade at Skiatook Elementary for three years. She has taught for a total of five years. The subjects she teaches are match, science and social studies and she has a B.A. in Elementary Education.
Decker co-trained the elementary teachers this year in our new science curriculum, Project Lead the Way and is in the process of getting a National Geographic Educator Certification. She is on the board of both the Skiatook Band Booster and Skiatook Volleyball Booster Club.
“That keeps me busy working on fundraising, concession stand supervision and working, and just providing support for each program. Both of my children are involved in local sports so I stay busy supporting them in their activities,” Decker said.
“My teaching philosophy is that students learn best when they feel welcomed, comfortable and safe. Children bring so many outside problems with them into your classroom every day. As a teacher, you cannot always change those outside problems, but you can make them feel loved and safe while they are with you,” she said.
Amy Johnson Skiatook Intermediate
Amy Johnson has been teaching for 12 years and is in her 10th year teaching at Skiatook schools. She teaches Language Arts to fifth graders. She has a B.S. in Elementary Education.
“My goal is to create a positive, supportive classroom environment where the children are able to grow to their potential. I hope to not only help them become better readers, but to develop a love of reading that will remain with them long after 5th grade,” Johnson said.
Laurie Jones Marrs Elementary
Laurie Jones has been teaching at Skiatook schools for 30 years. She currently teaches kindergarten and is on the Character Committee Spirit Squad.
“We put on the assemblies to recognize the character traits,” Jones said. She has also been a booster basketball coach and the golf booster club president. She was nominated for the Disney teacher of the year by a parent and was recognized as a most valuable teacher at a high school basketball game by a former student.
“I enjoy attending Riveted Church here in Skiatook. I go to many of the high school sporting events,
especially girls softball and soccer, which my daughter coaches. We have hosted some team dinners at our home and try to support the teams in any way we can,” Jones said.
“I believe that all students can learn. All children are unique and bring something special to my class. I want to bring out the very best in each student! Kindergarten is all about learning new things. I want my students to love school! We have fun, but we are busy mastering so many new concepts. I want to create life-long learners. I try to build a strong, solid foundation for the future,” Jones said. “I have high expectations for my students and they rise to meet them. In my classroom, they believe they can do hard things. They say I think I can, I think I can! We cheer and encourage each other when something is difficult. We celebrate our accomplishments and achievements. I want to provide a stimulating, happy classroom where students can learn and play and create and grow! I want my classroom to be an environment where my students can grow mentally, physically, emotionally and socially. I believe children learn best when they feel happy, welcomed, comfortable and safe.”
Bridgette Laramie Skiatook High School
Bridgette Laramie has been teaching for 18 years and is in her fourth year at Skiatook schools. She has a B.A. in Sociology, an M.A. in Humanities and a Masters in School Administrations and Curriculum Development. She teaches English I and II to 9th and 10th grade students.
She is the Class of 2023 sponsor and the Pet Rock Club sponsor. The club meets to paint rocks and place motivational words on them. The students hide the rocks around the school and when one is found, the student takes the rock to Laramie and they receive a prize.
Laramie also coordinates and sponsors the Personal Hygiene Stations in the girl’s bathrooms. A group of students refinished the old vanities and Laramie worked to create pretty areas in four of the girl’s bathroom with access to dry shampoo, tooth brushes and toothpaste, feminine products, deodorant, hand cream, tissue, band aids, lip balm, hair ties, combs socks and soap.
She is also working on publishing a book of student work called Paw Prints with over 65 pages of drawings, photographs, poetry and short stories. IT is expected to be available in March of 2020.
“I believe that the deterioration of the family is a catalyst to apathy in the home and violence in schools. Although a small number of Skiatook students are “at risk”, the percentage is significant. Teachers must socialize young people and love them like parents,” Laramie said. “Once the basic needs are met, teachers may use any legal means possible to help students make new connections in the brain through academics. The pathways must be exercised daily to strengthen. With a proper balance of physical needs met, consistent emotional support and academic nurturing, every student has the potential and opportunity to overcome life’s obstacles and become the adults and leaders they are destined to be. Teaching, to me, is about being part of the solution.”
Amy Seago Newman Middle School
Amy Seago has been teaching for 23 years, 21 of which have been at Skiatook schools. She teaches S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) to 6th, 7th and 8th graders. She oversees TSA, the 1st Friday Celebration and has worked with the yearbook and Honor Society. She was previously nominated for Teacher of the Year in 2006 and is involved with FFA.
“I believe all children need a stimulating educational environment, where physical, mental, emotional, and social growth can be obtained. As a teacher, it has been my goal to provide this type of environment for my students,” Seago said.