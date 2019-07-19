A Skiatook woman was arrested in Owasso on Thursday, July 18, for allegedly shoplifting at a local store.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Kohl’s, 12405 E. 96 St. N., where officers were dispatched to a shoplifting, according to the police report.
It states that loss-prevention employees reported that a suspect, later identified as Tricia Lynn Myers, 47, had selected several items of clothing, concealed the merchandise in her purse and exited the store without paying.
Officers arrived and took Myers into custody. The alleged stolen merchandise was recovered, valued at $44. Myers was transported to the Tulsa County Jail.