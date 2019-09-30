A Skiatook woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from an Owasso retailer.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, loss-prevention employees at TJ Maxx reported that they had detained a woman after witnessing her concealing clothing inside her purse and exiting the store without paying, the police report states.
Staff recovered the alleged stolen property, valued at $127, from the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Angelina Marie Overstreet, according to the report.
Overstreet was also arrested in September for allegedly stealing $46 worth of merchandise from Hobby Lobby in Owasso.