As soon as the colored leaves start to fall from the trees, cans of pumpkin puree populate grocery store displays.
Of course, you can make pumpkin puree from scratch, but using pumpkin from a can is much more convenient, and tastes just as good. Pumpkin puree is incredibly versatile, adding density and creaminess (think custard or pudding) to recipes, and its flavor does not overpower.
It just so happens that today, Oct. 26, is National Pumpkin Day, so put down that pumpkin spice latte (which doesn't contain any pumpkin) and head into the kitchen for some savory pumpkin "spice."
Recipes using pumpkin – either whole or canned - are typically sweet. Pies, bread, rolls, and cookies are the norm. Pumpkin spice latte waffles are a thing. Instead, try stirring the squash into savory soups, chili and other hearty dishes.
When shopping, be sure to select the "100% Pure" pumpkin, not the "Pumpkin Pie Mix." There's a difference (namely, sugar). According to Libby's, the No. 1 seller of pumpkin puree, the cans boast some impressive nutritional stats. "Just a serving of Libby's bright orange mash contains 40 calories, half a gram of fat, 4 grams of sugar and 5 grams of fiber. It's also packed with nutrients like beta-carotene, potassium, and vitamin A."
Stock up on canned pumpkin puree at the market, or grab a pie pumpkin on the way out. With a little effort, you can whip up a batch of pumpkin puree, perfect to use in the following recipes, or saved until it's time to make pumpkin pie.
Pumpkin and Black Bean Chili
Makes about 3½ quarts
This hearty yet meatless variation on black bean chili is sure to please any carnivore.
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 orange bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Generous pinch ground cloves
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 15-ounce cans black beans, drained
2 14.5-ounce cans plain diced tomatoes
1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
Tortilla strips, cherry tomatoes, chopped green onion and/or cilantro, for serving
1. Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers.
2. Cook until vegetables are just tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, nutmeg, and cloves. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Cook, stirring constantly, for one minute. Stir in beans, tomatoes, pumpkin, and stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Serve, with assorted toppings.
Pumpkin Hummus
Makes about 5 cups
Try this autumnal twist on a favorite dip. Serve all winter long, drizzled with olive oil and topped with toasted pumpkin seeds.
¼ cup tahini
¼ cup lemon juice
3 cloves garlic
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 15-ounce cans garbanzo beans, drained
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Toasted pumpkin seeds, for serving
1. Add tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and salt to the bowl of a food processor or blender and puree until smooth, adding a little water if necessary to help get the puree going.
2. Add garbanzo beans and olive oil and puree until smooth, scraping down the sides of the processor or blender as needed.
3. Add pumpkin, cumin, and cayenne pepper and puree until well blended. Transfer hummus to an airtight container and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
4. Serve, garnished with pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of olive oil.
Pumpkin Cornbread
Makes one 10-inch round
Give chili's most popular sidekick some veggie flair by stirring pureed pumpkin into the batter.
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1 cup milk
2 large eggs
3 tablespoons butter, melted, plus 1 tablespoon for pan
1 cup shredded pepper jack
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven while making the batter.
2. Combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. In another bowl whisk pumpkin, milk, eggs, and butter; stir into the cornmeal-flour mixture. Fold in cheese.
3. Add 1 tablespoon butter to skillet, swirling to coat the pan. Spread batter in the skillet and bake until golden and cooked through, about 30 minutes.
Pumpkin Ravioli
Serves 4 to 6 (makes 24 ravioli)
It is easy to double this recipe and freeze half of the ravioli for later.
1¼ cups canned pumpkin puree
½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
¼ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese
1 shallot, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh sage, plus 8 chopped sage leaves for serving
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 large egg
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for cooking pasta
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
24 square won ton wrappers
Semolina flour or fine cornmeal, for dusting
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
Toasted hazelnuts or pumpkin seeds, for serving
1. Place pumpkin, Parmesan and Pecorino cheese, shallot, sage, nutmeg, and egg in the bowl of a food processor. Puree until smooth. Season well with salt and pepper and chill until ready to cook.
2. Heat a pan of salted water to a boil. Spoon a scant tablespoon pumpkin mixture into the center of each wonton wrapper. Moisten edges of dough with water; bring 2 opposite sides together to form a triangle, pinching edges to seal. Add ravioli to a sheet tray dusted with semolina flour and cover with a clean towel.
3. Drop ravioli into boiling water and cook until they float about 4 minutes. Meanwhile, heat butter and 1/3 cup of the pasta cooking water in a large skillet, whisking to emulsify it. Lift ravioli with a slotted spoon into butter and add the sage leaves. Toss gently to coat. Divide among serving plates, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with the shaved cheese and hazelnuts.
Pumpkin Grilled Cheese
Makes 4 sandwiches
For a quick meal that appeals to both kids and adults, sandwich grated cheese and pumpkin puree between two slices of pumpernickel or rye bread. For a seasonal treat, use large pumpkin-shaped cookie cutters to cut the sandwiches into shapes.
½ cup pure pumpkin puree
8 slices pumpernickel or white bread
1 cup grated Gouda or Gruyere
4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, softened
1. Spread the pumpkin puree on half of the bread, dividing evenly. Top with the cheese and the remaining bread to form sandwiches.
2. Smear butter over the outsides of the sandwiches. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat.
3. Cook the sandwiches, in batches if necessary and turning once, until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted, 4 to 6 minutes.
Adapted from Real Simple
Pumpkin and Red Lentil Curry
Makes about 3 quarts
Serve this spicy soup with steamed basmati rice and lime wedges.
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 yellow onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 large carrot, peeled and diced
1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained
1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoon turmeric
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup red lentils
1 13.5-ounce can coconut milk
3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
Lime wedges, for serving
1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it starts to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add the carrots, tomatoes, curry powder, ginger, salt, pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
2. Stir in the pumpkin, lentils, coconut milk and stock.
3. Bring to a boil, reduce to a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally until lentils and carrots are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Puree, all or part, if desired. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.
Pumpkin-Spiced Coffee Creamer
Makes 3½ cups
If you insist on a pumpkin spice latte, why not make your own pumpkin spice. This version actually includes pumpkin, which pumpkin spice lattes typically do not.
2 cups heavy cream, half-and-half, or dairy or non-dairy milk
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
3 tablespoons canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (see recipe)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1. Add all ingredients to a 1-quart canning jar or plastic container.
2. Shake well to combine. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve, up to 2 weeks. Shake well before serving.
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Stir together a few basic pantry staples to spice up your cooking, as well as your coffee drinks. Store in a spice jar and shake out as needed.
3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground cloves
Combine all ingredients in a jar.