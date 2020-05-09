Sunday: Tonight the planet Venus is less than 2 degrees from one of the stars that marks the tip of Taurus’s horns. This star is known as Elnath and is one of only two stars that belong to two different constellations. Elnath is part of Taurus to the south and west and Auriga, the Charioteer, to the north and east.
Monday: Tonight after twilight, try your luck at one of the more challenging double stars, Iota Cancri, in the constellation Cancer the Crab. Cancer resembles the letter “Y” with its opening aimed toward the southwest. At 9:30 p.m., Iota Cancri is the star at the bottom of the “Y”, about 30 degrees above the horizon. A good pair of binoculars or a small telescope will resolve what appears to be a single star into two stars. Color may be difficult to discern with binoculars, but the brighter of the two stars appears yellow and the dimmer star appears blue.
Tuesday: This morning the waning gibbous moon is near the planet Jupiter. Both objects will be visible in the southern sky, with the moon about 3 degrees below Jupiter. Saturn is not too far away, only 6½ degrees to the upper left of the moon.
Wednesday: Low in the western sky not long after sunset is the planet Mercury. The innermost planet will improve in visibility over the coming days, but for now is 5 degrees above the horizon at 8:45 p.m. Mercury is fairly bright right now making it easier to see in the sky.
Thursday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a very bright, but brief appearance. At 10:11 p.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the southwest horizon. The spacecraft climbs quickly in the sky and reaches its apex at 10:13 p.m. The ISS will be near the tail of Leo the lion, 67 degrees above the south-southwest horizon and then disappears when it enters Earth’s shadow.
Friday: The International Space Station makes a long, low pass through the sky tonight. The spacecraft begins its journey in the south-southwest at 9:23 p.m. Two and half minutes later the ISS is near its apex and the star Spica, 39 degrees above the southeast horizon. The space station completes its journey across the sky at 9:29 p.m. when it is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Saturday: If you are up early this morning the International Space Station makes a bright appearance, 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 5:30 a.m. About 3½ minutes later it reaches its highest point of 44 degrees above the southwest-horizon. At 5:35 a.m. the ISS passes about half a degree below the planet Jupiter and by 5:37 p.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the brightening south-southeast horizon.