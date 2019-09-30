The Rejoice Christian football 2019 homecoming royalty included senior queen candidates Brayden Armentrout, Chloe Ball, Kate Hendricks and Avery Tucker. Underclassmen attendants included junior Gracie Dill, sophomore Taylor Tallon and freshman Maya Anderson. JENIFER DECASTRO/Owasso Reporter
Kyle Swofford (left) and Hudson Hatch pray in front of Bailey Elementary School before school as students in Owasso participate in the annual See You at the Pole prayer event Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso’s Trey Goins hauls in a catch while being defended by Union’s Joseph Nichols during the football game between the Owasso and Union at Owasso high school on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Rejoice Christian Schools senior Katie Hendricks was named 2019 football homecoming queen on Friday prior to the game against Oklahoma Union.
JENIFER DECASTRO/Owasso Reporter
Rejoice Christian Schools held its annual McTeacher’s Night Tuesday, Sept. 24, at McDonald’s on 76th Street. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter
MIKE SIMONS
Cash MCSparrin,3, prays with students at Bailey Elementary School in Owasso during the annual See You at the Pole prayer event Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Students and local pastors pray in front of Owasso High School as students in Owasso participate in the annual See You at the Pole prayer event Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Owasso players pray before the football game between the Owasso and Union at Owasso high school on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Staff
