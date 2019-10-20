Owasso dugout cheers while at bat during the 6A Fast Pitch Championship game between Edmond Memorial and Owasso at the Ball Fields at Firelake in Shawnee, Saturday, October 19, 2019. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
Owasso’s Lily Shaw round second base after a home run against Broken Arrow during an OSSAA Class 6A Fast-Pitch Softball semi-finals game in Shawnee, Okla. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Alonzo Adams for the Tulsa World.
Edmond Memorial’s Caylor Cole slides into home as Owasso catcher Aaliyah Ahmed fields the throw Saturday in the Class 6A championship game. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman
Collinsville’s Korynn Tindel at bat against Carl Albert during an OSSAA Class 5A Fast-Pitch Softball semi-finals game in Shawnee, Okla. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Alonzo Adams for the Tulsa World.
Collinsville’s Alissa Jones (13) runs past a missed Carl Albert throw to first base during an OSSAA Class 5A Fast-Pitch Softball semi-finals game
. Alonzo Adams for the Tulsa World.
Owasso gets hyped to play Broken Arrow during an OSSAA Class 6A Fast-Pitch Softball semi-finals game in Shawnee, Okla. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Alonzo Adams for the Tulsa World.