Breaking
Most Popular
-
'Not a recommendation:' Mayor G.T. Bynum issues shelter-in-place order for Tulsans through April 16
-
Concealed carry permit holder fatally shoots armed woman outside north Tulsa shopping center
-
A crowd gathered at a Tulsa auto auction Friday. Here's how officials responded
-
Gov. Kevin Stitt orders more restrictions, says cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma likely 5 times higher than reports
-
Third death reported as Oklahoma passes 100 COVID-19 cases
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.